PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Masks are coming off in schools and while kids are enjoying seeing their friends smile again and sharing laughs they’re also sharing more germs. Dr. Pamela Schoemer with UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics says they’ve really seen an uptick in colds and viruses. “I think a lot of parents are getting frustrated because one illness is backing right up to the next illness,” Dr. Schoemer said, adding, “We are seeing a lot of respiratory illnesses, anything from colds, to deeper colds, kinda more than what we call a chest cold or bronchiolitis, as well as some of the stomach viruses,...

