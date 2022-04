Even though attendance was down from years past many food vendors at last year's Minnesota State Fair made quite a hefty profit for a few days of work. Of course, it is not at all as easy as it sounds. First off, it is a very difficult process to even secure a booth at the Minnesota State Fair, then, of course, there is staffing, materials, a building or food wagon, and competing with over 300 other food vendors. But, all that hard work can pay off with a big day for some businesses.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO