(Washington, DC) — Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley was one of the final U-S senators to address the chamber before Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the U-S Supreme Court. He said her rulings indicate she’s a judicial activist and that’s why he voted “no” on Thursday. Grassley was among the handful of senators who gave speeches explaining their votes on Jackson’s nomination. Iowa’s other U-S Senator, Republican Joni Ernst, also opposed to Jackson’s nomination. But three Republicans, an independent, and every Democrat serving in the U-S Senate voted to confirm her.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO