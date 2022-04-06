1 in custody after SUV found on steps of Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead in a North County hotel room Tuesday afternoon. St. Louis County police told News 4 officers were called to the Budget Inn in the 1400 block of Dunn Rd. around 2:20 p.m. Police said the initial call was for a sudden death but further investigation revealed the death was a homicide.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A woman was shot after being denied entry to a north St. Louis store Monday, according to police. St. Louis officers reported hearing gunshots in the 8330 block of N. Broadway around 5 p.m. They then saw a 35-year-old woman shot in the parking lot of the Elite Supermarket.
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year old girl died at a St. Louis intersection when the driver of a stolen car fleeing police slammed into the car she was riding in Sunday night. Police said Samantha Washington died late Sunday night when she was thrown from a car at West Florissant and Shreve avenues in St. Louis.
ST. LOUIS — A man was robbed of his luxury car in St. Louis after he got out of the car following a crash early Monday morning. Police said the incident happened at around 4:10 a.m. on Kingshighway Boulevard near Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He told police he was driving his 2014 Maserati Ghibli when he was hit from behind by a Chevy Cruze.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Charges were filed in connection to a shooting that happened at Ginger Bend Drive on Wednesday. In a news release, Champaign Police officials said 35-year-old Cherell Ingram was charged with four counts of murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The victim, 25-year-old Brandon McClendon, […]
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a woman was found dead wrapped in linens in a north St. Louis backyard Tuesday evening. An incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a woman was discovered shortly before 5 p.m. in a backyard off of an alley on the 1400 block of East Obear Avenue in the city's College Hill neighborhood.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Accident reconstruction investigators are trying to determine what led to a two-car accident in South St. Louis late Thursday night that left one of the drivers dead. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 55 at Carondolet just before midnight. Police say a Honda Civic and a Nissan Maxima collided, sending the Civic across […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There were around 30-50 people in Amberg Park the evening Travon Richie, 23, was killed. Homicide detectives are asking for help to find the killer nearly three years after his death. Police say that Travon was socializing with family and friends in the park at around 6:30 pm on April 8, […]
