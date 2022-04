Last week in print, we ran a pair of stories that look at the rising rates of gun violence in Durham. Thomasi McDonald wrote about Durham district attorney Satana Deberry testifying before Congress that police and criminal justice reform is not the factor driving increased gun violence, as Republican lawmakers argue. And Dair McNinch, in a piece for UNC Media Hub that we republished, took a look at the specter of gun violence as a fact of life for the Bull City’s young people. Our readers had thoughts.

DURHAM, NC ・ 17 DAYS AGO