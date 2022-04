BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It seems like it never happened, but curved TVs were once a pretty big deal. Though the concept was intriguing, in the end, it could never provide a perfect viewing experience unless the viewer was sitting up close, right in the center. Though curved TVs have mostly disappeared from the market, curved computer monitors are now gaining popularity.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO