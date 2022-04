BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – On Tuesday, the Table Mesa King Soopers remained closed in remembrance of the 10 lives lost a year ago, but each day, a mural inside the front doors of the revamped store honors them and aims to help the community heal. “It was very palpable how Boulder felt,” said Lael Har, the artist behind the mural. (credit: CBS) A year after an unforgettable tragedy, healing is still a work in progress for many people in the community. Though she was out of town at the time of the shooting, Har remembers March 22, 2021 as a day that claimed...

