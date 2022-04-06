ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Police investigating deadly shooting outside of a north Columbus bar

By Chuck Williams
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJS1P_0f0wVczS00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in north Columbus that left one man dead.

The shooting happened outside Soho Bar and Grill in a strip shopping center along Milgen Road.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s office identified the victim as 43-year-old Ricket Carter.

The initial police call came just before 3 a.m Wednesday.

Before sunrise, Columbus Police homicide detectives were still working the scene.

There were two clusters of what appeared to be shell casings in the parking lot directly in front of the bar. Additional details are not available.

News three will continue to report the story throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 3

Steve Paulo
3d ago

This bar is normally quiet. Woman, money and booze 🥃 is a recipe for murder. I just play music and drink myself to death at home. Foreigner is good drinking music.

Reply(1)
4
Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police announce multiple arrests in warrant detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 30, 2022, investigators from the Columbus Police Department and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted a detail to locate and arrest suspects with outstanding warrants. According to a news release, officers arrested six people with outstanding warrants, two of whom (Stephen Hamilton and Erica Crouch) were […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Muscogee County, GA
Muscogee County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRBL News 3

Sheriff: 7-month-old dead after family dog attack in Georgia

MARTINEZ, Ga. (AP) – A seven-month-old infant has died after being attacked by a family dog in suburban Augusta. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened around midday Tuesday at a home in the City of Martinez. The infant, Serenity Garnett, was being watched by her great-grandmother when the American Bulldog Great Pyrenees […]
MARTINEZ, GA
WRBL News 3

Arrest made in February 2022 murder at Benning Hills Park

Update: The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force arrested Miles on April 5th on Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault Arrest Warrants. The warrants were issued by the Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Authorities have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened earlier this year at Benning Hills […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NME

Rapper Baby Cino has been shot dead moments after leaving jail

Rapper Baby Cino has died aged 20, moments after he was released from a Miami jail. The musician, real name Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre earlier this week (March 16). He’d been arrested on a gun charge earlier in the week. As reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police: Shots fired inside apartment, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man has been arrested following an incident in which gun shots were fired inside an apartment. According to police, the incident happened on March 28, 2022, at an apartment in the 4500 block of Saunders Drive. Police said Noah Smith, age 21, was arrested. According to police, Smith fired multiple […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Police confirm double shooting on Amber Drive near Luna Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Officials with the Columbus Police Department confirm police are investigating a a double shooting. The incident occurred on Amber Drive near Luna Drive on March 14, 2022. According to police, two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police release name of Wynnton Road standoff suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have identified the suspect involved in a 16 hour standoff that began late Wednesday night and came to an end Thursday evening. According to police, Jeffrey Watkins, age 48, was barricaded inside Apartment 4E at Park Place Apartments, located at 1831 Wynnton Road, from 11:08 p.m. on March 23, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy