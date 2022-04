Pachinko, the title of a new K-drama based on Min Jin Lee’s 2017 novel, takes its name from the pinball-like game originating in Japan. Its outcome has nothing to do with skill, as the show’s characters explain, but pure luck – will the ball rattle through the needles and disappear, or will it find a path to the winner’s well? Similar ideas around fortune and its unpredictability weave their way through the series, subtly driving the story forward.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 16 DAYS AGO