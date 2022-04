BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Wearable health tech, such as fitness trackers, offers you a convenient way to keep an eye on your workout progress, calories burned and other fitness data. One of the industry leaders in this space is Fitbit, which offers several products that range from basic fitness trackers to more advanced devices, such as smartwatches.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO