Best Fitbit

Tablets in Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 series are Android's answer to Apple's pro-level iPads, and the best devices for professional creative work on the platform. The Tab S8 is the smallest model in the lineup, but it still has plenty of power power, sports a beautiful 11-inch screen, and comes with Samsung's excellent S Pen stylus. We're also fans of Samsung's productivity-focused Dex mode, which bridges the gap between Android and Chrome OS. But at $699.99, the Galaxy Tab S8 costs more than comparable iPads and Windows tablets, while offering fewer pro apps than those devices. Until Android's tablet experience catches up to the competition, all high-end Android tablets, no matter how impressive the hardware, remain at a disadvantage.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 25 DAYS AGO