Sumner Man Arrested for Dollar General Theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Three people are behind bars after deputies said they stole about $4,500 worth of property from an oilfield company. Sergio Gonzales, 29, Angel Provencio Jr., 35, and Lisa Collins, 42, have all been charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. Gonzales has also been charged with Evading Arrest and Collins was also […]
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say knocked a woman to the floor and snatched her purse at a Newark Dollar General store. The suspect — pictured above — knocked a woman to the floor and snatched her at the Dollar General store on Market Street around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, March 14, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said in a Wednesday release.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison after dragging a Washington Police officer for several blocks in a stolen car. In August 2020, 43-year-old Mary Bella Brooks was stopped by a Washington Police officer. During the stop the officer discovered Brooks was driving a stolen car and asked her to step out of the vehicle. Brooks refused and instead put the car in drive. The officer attempted to stop Brooks from driving away, but Brooks accelerated with the officer holding onto the car.
Frederick Woods has spent more than four decades in a California prison after he took part in the kidnapping of 26 children and their school bus driver and then helped bury them alive. To some people that might not seem long enough, but the 70-year-old Woods has been approved for...
A couple's cross-country road trip reached a dead end early Sunday after an argument led the man to get out of the car and start walking along an interstate in Mississippi, where police allege the woman then gunned the car's engine to 73 mph and struck him. "Mad girlfriend +...
WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
Police want a California man after authorities located the body of his girlfriend’s missing 8-year-old daughter inside his home. Dhante Jackson, 34, has been on the run from police after police found the body of 8-year-old Sophia Mason inside of his Central Valley home on Thursday, NBC News reports.
A man convinced he’d been swindled by a drug dealer inadvertently got himself arrested when he called 911 and requested his meth be authenticated, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reported. It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, and the 41-year-old asked that a deputy come...
Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman was sentenced on Monday to more than three years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, including one incident in which she brought a child to the deal. Officials said 25-year-old Paige Axler pleaded guilty on September 27, 2021, to distributing at least...
The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines 18-year-old is in the Polk County Jail after police arrested him in connection with a string of robberies dating back to November of 2021. Korbyn Kain was booked into the jail early Wednesday morning on seven charges of first-degree robbery. Criminal complaints in the case claim Kain robbed […]
Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
