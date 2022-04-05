ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

No. 1 Tennessee defeats Lipscomb for 20th straight win

By Ken Lay
 3 days ago
No. 1 Tennessee won its 20th consecutive game, defeating Lipscomb, 5-1, Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium before an announced crowd of 3,953.

The victory over the Bisons (15-14, 4-5 A-SUN) avenged Tennessee’s loss in 2021.

Blade Tidwell, who was set to be the Volunteers’ Friday starter before he was sidelined with a preseason shoulder injury, made his first start of the 2022 campaign. He pitched two innings and surrendered one hit, while striking out four.

Tidwell was one of eight pitchers to appear in the game for Tennessee (28-1, 9-0 SEC).

Ben Joyce earned his first win of the season, pitching two innings of scoreless relief. He struck out three.

Mark McLaughlin earned his first save of the campaign, recording the final four outs, all strikeouts. He walked one.

The Vols led 1-0 in the first inning when Jordan Beck scored on a wild pitch.

Beck also had a home run and a triple, going 2-for-3 with two runs. Cortland Lawson also homered for Tennessee.

Luc Lipcius had an RBI single for the Vols in the second inning. Drew Gilbert was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in one run on a sacrifice fly.

The Bisons scored in the eighth inning when Tiger Borum produced a run with a groundout.

