Philadelphia, PA

61 shots fired on Southwest Philadelphia street, surveillance video released

6abc Action News
 3 days ago

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a shooting incident where 61 shots were fired.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. on March 18 on the 2500 block of South Shields Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say no one was injured, but several parked, unattended vehicles were damaged by the gunfire.

Authorities on Wednesday released doorbell video that captured the shooting. The sounds of gunfire can be heard in the video.

According to police, three male suspects are seen running southbound down the block firing at a fourth male.

The suspects get into a newer model Toyota Prius and flee the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.

Comments / 72

Ms.Nair
2d ago

SAVAGES is what comes to mind whenever i see them running around shooting people especially in broad daylight...im pretty sure their parent(s) taught them respect, kindness, empathy and compassion...🙄

Reply(4)
21
Karen Peters
3d ago

these kids are getting paid big time to create this chao s on their own people,yes this is staged and the powers to be know this. its not going to stop until they say so, that's when the military will be in your neighborhoods and on your streets

Reply(10)
19
Diane007
2d ago

Just gang violence kids taking orders from thugs 10 years no plea bargain possible would actually address illegal gun violence criminals

Reply
12
