ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

“Nuisance Flooding” Possible for Twin Tiers

By Kathy Whyte
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The National Weather Service in Binghamton is keeping a close watch on a slow moving storm system that is preparing to dump rain on the Twin Tiers in the next couple days. In a Hazardous...

991thewhale.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
Maya Devi

New York State may face a snowstorm in April

This year’s winter was brutal for New Yorkers. Not only was it a snowy and cold December, but the weather was also hard at the beginning of 2022. The months of January and February were significantly colder than usual.
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Nuisance#Twin Tiers#Southern Tier#Extreme Weather#Noaa#The Weather Service
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
KAAL-TV

Update on Rain/Snow Tuesday through Thursday

We are still watching for a slow moving system during the middle of the work week. We start out with light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday before shifting to mix chances on Thursday. Don't be surprised if some of those mix chances become more dominated by rain as we get closer to Thursday. Rainfall totals will likely fall short of an inch, and snowfall likely will not have an impact with most of the snow not accumulating due to warmer temperatures prior to the snow potentially arriving.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Independent

UK weather: Snow set to fall again after temperature plunges to -7C in Arctic freeze

More snow is set to hit parts of Britain this week as colder spring weather continues to hit parts of the UK. An Arctic blast sent the mercury tumbling to -7.5C in parts of Wales last night. The freezing conditions come days after it was warned London could see its coldest April night in around 70 years.Warmer weather is set to bring a brief respite before further spring snowy conditions make a return, the Met Office said.“A band of cloud and rain continues to move south on Monday morning, in its wake remaining rather cloudy with rain and drizzle...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Severe Weather: Flooding

(ABC 6 News) - Heavy rainfall, especially around lakes and rivers, can lead to the flooding of communities. Sometimes, it can happen in a flash. Meteorologist Todd Shea from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI elaborates on the meaning of a flash flood. "The tricky part with the phrase "flash" means it's happening very quickly. In a matter of minutes or a few hours."
LA CROSSE, WI
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain today, snow expected Saturday

Rain is expected today, with snow likely on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall today. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 23 tonight. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 49. Lows will dip to 25 that night. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy