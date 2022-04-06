ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Serb Hall fish fry returns April 8

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
Milwaukee's iconic fish fry at Serb Hall is back!

Beginning Friday, fish lovers can head to American Memorial Serb Hall's fish fry and pick up two or three-piece cod dinners. All meals will be served on a first come first serve basis and can be picked up at Serb Hall's drive-thru and carry-out window.

Serb Hall is offering two different fish fry meals this year, the Iconic Traditional Fish Fry and the Serbian-Style fish fry.

The traditional meal is a two or three-piece cod dinner which can be ordered fried or baked, and it comes with french fries or garlic mashed potatoes, Serb Hall cole slaw, salted marble rye bread with butter, fresh lemon, and tartar sauce.

The Serbian-style dinner is two or three baked cod dinners in a tomato-based sauce with pepper and onions. It is served along with garlic mashed potatoes, Serb Hall cole slaw, and slated marble rye bread with butter.

"Thank you to all of our loyal Serb Hall customers who supported us and cheered us on to resume service of our beloved Friday fish fry," said Vlado Ninkovich, President of the Serb Hall Board of Directors. "The outpouring of support from our church community as well as the community at large has been humbling. We look forward to serving our customers again!"

The fish fry will be available every Friday from 3:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Peepers
3d ago

Ohhhhhhh YEAHHHHHHH ! Best fish fry EVER ! Nice friendly atmosphere. And 4 blocks away ! Happy days are here again, the sky’s above are clear again, let us sing a Serb song of cheer again, happy days are heeeeeeeaaaaarrrrr AGAAIIIIIIIIINNNNN 😬 Thank you, thank you.

