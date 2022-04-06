ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA mock draft 2022: Will Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith or Paolo Banchero get selected with No. 1 pick?

By Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Duke’s Paolo Banchero are the consensus top-three picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Throughout the college basketball season, all three at one point have been considered the top prospect and the potential No. 1 pick.

The question is: In which order are they selected when the draft goes down on June 23?

It will depend on whom wins the draft lottery and what that team is looking for in a player.

All three offer something different. Banchero might be the most NBA-ready player with his size, talent and smarts. Smith might have the highest ceiling, and Holmgren’s skillset for a 7-footer is appealing.

Here is USA TODAY Sport’s mock draft following the Final Four:

Paolo Banchero was a major factor in Duke's Final Four run, averaging 18.8 points and 7.6 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament. Steph Chambers, Getty Images

1. Orlando Magic – Paolo Banchero, Duke

Forward, 6-10, 250 pounds, freshman

2. Houston Rockets – Jabari Smith, Auburn

Forward, 6-10, 250 pounds, freshman

3. Detroit Pistons – Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Center, 7-0, 195 pounds, freshman

4. Oklahoma City Thunder – Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Guard, 6-4, 195 pounds, sophomore

5. Indiana Pacers – Shaedon Sharp, Kentucky

Guard, 6-6, 200 pounds, freshman

Iowa's Keegan Murray became only the second player in Division I history to amass more than 800 points, 60 blocks, and 60 3-pointers in a single season, joining Texas’ Kevin Durant in 2007. Frank Franklin II, AP

6. Portland Trail Blazers – Keegan Murray, Iowa

Forward, 6-8, 225 pounds, sophomore

7. Sacramento Kings – Jalen Duren, Memphis

Center, 6-11, 250 pounds, freshman

8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers) – Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Guard, 6-5, 194 pounds, sophomore

9. San Antonio Spurs – A.J. Griffin, Duke

Guard-forward, 6-6, 222 pounds, freshman

10. Washington Wizards – Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Guard, 6-6, 210 pounds, sophomore

Kansas coach Bill Self said after the NCAA championship game that Ochai Agbaji had the best season at KU since Danny Manning, who led the Jayhawks to the 1988 NCAA title. Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports

11. Portland Trail Blazers (via New Orleans) – Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Guard, 6-5, 215 pounds, senior

12. New York Knicks – Dyson Daniels, G League

Guard, 6-6, 199 pounds

13. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn) – TyTy Washington, Jr., Kentucky

Guard, 6-3, 197 pounds, freshman

14. Charlotte Hornets – Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

Forward, 6-9, 230 pounds, freshman

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers) – Mark Williams, Duke

Center, 7-1, 242 pounds, sophomore

In his sole season with Baylor, Kendall Brown averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one steal in 34 games, helping the Bears to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Ron Jenkins, Getty Images

16. Atlanta Hawks – Kendall Brown, Baylor

Guard-forward, 6-8, 205 pounds, freshman

17. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland) – Tari Eason, LSU

Forward, 6-8, 216 pounds, sophomore

18. Minnesota Timberwolves – MarJon Beauchamp, G League

Forward, 6-6, 199 pounds

19. Chicago Bulls – Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Guard, 6-5, 180 pounds, freshman

20. San Antonio (via Toronto) – E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Forward, 6-7, 240 pounds, junior

Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1), who averaged 13.9 points and 4.7 assists, was named the SEC Tournament most outstanding player. Robert Goddin, USA TODAY Sports

21. Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah) – Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Guard, 6-0, 171 pounds, freshman

22. Denver Nuggets – Walker Kessler, Auburn

Center, 7-1, 245 pounds, sophomore

23. Milwaukee Bucks – Patrick Baldwin Jr., Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Guard, 6-9, 220 pounds, sophomore

24. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia) – Blake Wesley, Notre Dame

Guard, 6-5, 185 pounds, freshman

25. Dallas Mavericks – Trevor Keels, Duke

Guard, 6-5, 221 pounds, freshman

Jaden Hardy was the No. 3 prospect in the high school class of 2021 but opted to turn professional and sign with the G League Ignite for their second season. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

26. San Antonio Spurs (via Boston) – Jaden Hardy, G League

Guard, 6-4, 198 pounds

27. Golden State Warriors – Nikola Jovic, Serbia

Forward, 6-10, 209 pounds

28. Miami Heat – Wendell Moore Jr., Duke

Guard-forward, 6-5, 213 pounds, junior

29. Memphis Grizzlies – Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Guard, 6-7, 179 pounds, freshman

30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Phoenix) – Jean Montero, Overtime Elite

Guard, 6-3, 175 pounds

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA mock draft 2022: Will Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith or Paolo Banchero get selected with No. 1 pick?

Yardbarker

Mavs Donuts: Dallas Clinches 50 Win Season; LeBron-Doncic Duo?

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a 131-113 win at the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday to conclude the 41-game road schedule. The Mavs also remain within striking distance of the third seed in the Western Conference . On today's Mavs Donuts, we touch on the Mavericks clinching 50 wins, Dirk Nowitzki's...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot’s return could put UNC as ‘legit title contender’

UNC forward Armando Bacot is coming off of a historical season in both the ACC and across all of college basketball. The Tar Heels’ forward now has a big decision to make regarding his future. Does he go through the NBA Draft process to get feedback, stay in the draft or come back to college all together? Bacot is currently slated to be picked end of the second round or undrafted in most mock drafts following the end of the season. Bacot, who averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season, would play a huge role in college basketball...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
