Going to a Chicago Cubs game? Here’s what to know if you’re headed to Wrigley Field this season.

By Amanda Kaschube, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
Tickets are scanned before entering the bleachers of Wrigley Field for opening day on April 7, 2022. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Welcome back to another Chicago Cubs season at Wrigley Field.

The roster has a lot of new faces (hello, Marcus Stroman and Seiya Suzuki ), but a lot around the ballpark hasn’t changed, except maybe the size of the bag you can bring in.

Here’s what to know if you’re going to a Cubs home game this season.

Planning your trip to the ballpark

What’s the Cubs schedule?

If you had the schedule marked down on a calendar when it was announced last August , you’re going to need a big eraser thanks to the MLB lockout.

The Cubs now open the season Thursday at home versus the Milwaukee Brewers to kick off a four-game series before going on a six-game trip to Pittsburgh (April 12-13) and Denver (April 14-17). Here’s the full schedule — and here’s our guide to watch or stream all the games.

What’s the ticket policy?

Cubs tickets are exclusively mobile — via the MLB Ballpark app — and must be scanned for entry. Photographs and/or screenshots of tickets will not be accepted. For rainouts and game rescheduling, specific information will be provided to the email used to purchase tickets on a case-by-case basis.

And if you want season tickets, there’s currently a waiting list .

What promotions are going to be given away this season?

From a Hawaiian shirt to a Patrick Wisdom bobblehead to a Cubs fanny pack, here’s the schedule of promotion and theme nights for 2022.

What time does the ballpark open before games?

Gates open 90 minutes before first pitch for 6:40 p.m. games and two hours before first pitch for all other games. Click here for a map showing gate locations.

What’s the bag policy?

Think small. No backpacks, hard-sided coolers or bags larger than 16 by 16 by 8 inches are allowed inside Wrigley Field. Some exceptions are made for medical and diaper bags, but all bags will be inspected before entry.

These types of bags — if 16 by 16 by 8 inches or smaller — are permitted:

  • Briefcases
  • Drawstring bags
  • Fanny packs
  • Purses
  • Soft-sided coolers
  • Wallets

Can I bring an umbrella into Wrigley Field?

Yes, but it needs to be small and collapsible. Umbrellas with metal tips and those larger than 10 inches are on the prohibited items list. Also, don’t bring that much cash — all in-ballpark purchases are cashless, from retail to concessions (more on that below).

Here’s what else to leave at home:

  • Air horns or other distracting noisemakers
  • Brooms, poles, staffs or sticks
  • Inflatables (including beach balls)
  • Selfie sticks
  • Unmanned aerial vehicles (including drones)

What’s the best way to get to Wrigley Field?

Wrigley Field is located at 1060 W. Addison St. in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood.

Public transportation is the easiest and cheapest way to get to Cubs home games.

Chicago Transit Authority

Check out transitchicago.com for fare information, route schedules and maps. Cost is $2.25 by bus or $2.50 by train. Extra service is planned before and after home games. Masks are required.

Plan to buy tickets in advance using the Ventra app .

By CTA bus

Use Nos. 152 Addison or 80 Irving Park . Adjacent routes include Nos. 8 Halsted , 22 Clark , 36 Broadway and 151 Sheridan .

By CTA “L” train

  • Red Line : Exit at Addison station, which is a half-block east of Wrigley Field.
  • Purple Line : Southbound trains stop at Sheridan during weeknight games. Riders can then walk three blocks south on either Sheridan Road or Sheffield Avenue to Wrigley Field or transfer to a southbound Red Line train and exit at Addison station.
  • Yellow Line : Take southbound, then transfer at Howard to the Red Line. Exit at Addison station.

Metra

Check metra.com for route schedules and maps. Plan to buy tickets in advance using the Ventra app .

Day passes — which are available only in the Ventra app — cost $6 or $10, depending on distance traveled.

Pace

The Wrigley Field Express bus will not operate during the 2022 regular season because of a driver shortage. Fans can sign up for email updates to be notified if service returns.

By bike or personal scooter

A free valet service is available for Cubs home games. It’s located in the alley just east of the CTA’s Red Line stop on Addison Street. These items can be checked up to two hours before a home game’s scheduled start time. The service closes 30 minutes after the game ends.

How much is parking and where is the best spot?

There are a variety of parking options nearby — but it will cost you.

Some spots can be purchased in advance through Spothero and StubHub .

Need an ADA parking option? Contact Wrigley Field fan services at (773) 388-8270.

Parking around Wrigley Field

  • Irving Park Lot (entrance is on Irving Park Road just north of Seminary Avenue) : Located at 1052 W. Irving Park Road, this lot is open to season parking pass holders and game-day paid parking.
  • Toyota Camry Lot (entrance is on Grace Street between Racine and Clifton avenues) : Located at 1126 W. Grace St., this lot is open to season parking pass holders and game-day paid parking.
  • Toyota RAV4 Lot (entrance is on Eddy Street west of Seminary Avenue) : Located at 1140 W. Eddy St., this lot is open to season parking pass holders only.

Free parking and shuttle

  • Remote lot (entrance is on Irving Park Road) : Located at 3900 N. Rockwell St., just east of the Chicago River. Open for night and weekend games. Includes free shuttle service to and from Wrigley Field, which drops off and picks up fans on Irving Park Road between Clark Street and Seminary Avenue.

What about street parking?

Check ParkChicago to find the nearest metered parking areas and restrictions.

Pregaming and photo ops

Can I tailgate?

No tailgating is allowed (to do that, head south to Guaranteed Rate Field). But there are plenty of spots around Wrigleyville to eat and drink before the game (or wait out a rain delay) — here are our picks .

What’s that area under construction?

That would be the DraftKings Sportsbook. The three-story building will be open year-round and will feature an open-air rooftop deck. The Cubs are targeting opening day 2023 to begin operations, but labor and worldwide supply chain issues might delay the timeline.

“No one’s more protective of Wrigley Field than we are,” president of business operations Crane Kenney told the Tribune .

The Wrigley sportsbook space previously was the location of the Captain Morgan Club (2009-18) and then the DraftKings Fantasy Sports Zone before becoming a tent setup with fixtures inside.

Sheffield Avenue will remain open during construction. The affected area will run from the right-field Wintrust gate west toward the main gate.

Wait, where did the statues go?

The Billy Williams and Ron Santo statues were removed Jan. 31 from the corner of Addison Street and Sheffield Avenue. The Cubs plan to make Gallagher Way the site for all current and future player statues. When the Cubs unveil Hall of Fame pitcher Fergie Jenkins’ statue in May, the statues of Ernie Banks, Santo and Williams also will be moved to Gallagher Way. The Harry Caray statue will remain behind the center-field bleachers.

Anyone can access Gallagher Way until three hours before first pitch, at which point a same-day game ticket is required to enter the space until one hour after the game, per a city ordinance.

What’s the most Instagrammable spot?

C’mon, you must be new here.

Once you’re at the ballpark

Where should I sit?

That’s really up to you — and your wallet. But if you’re concerned about foul balls (or flying bats), the netting extends to the outfield edge of each dugout. If you’re up for the whole Wrigley experience, there are the bleachers, which is a first-come, first-served seat grab.

Here’s a 3D map of Wrigley so you can scope out your vantage point ahead of time.

Can I mobile order my food again?

Yes, you can — and the Cubs will be testing new grab-and-go technology for concession stands, hoping to shorten wait times. They are piloting the feature at the main concession stand by the Wrigley Field marquee gate.

“Just like you do at grocery stores, you’ll bring your five items, you’ll put them on a tray, it will scan immediately and tell you what it is you just purchased,” Kenney explained in an interview with the Tribune. “You put your credit card in and you walk away. You’ll never see a concession worker. ... We’re trying to reduce wait times in every place that you bottleneck at Wrigley Field.”

The Cubs will continue to follow city, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for fan COVID-19 protocols.

What should I eat — and drink?

There’s ... a lot of food to eat. So pace yourself. From Hot Doug’s sausage to Jeff Mauro’s bao to the pork sandwich to Giordano’s 6-inch stuffed pizza, you can sample Chicago’s best eats at the ballpark (including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options). And don’t forget about the soft serve helmet.

New options include “The Twisted Tater” — a crispy spiral potato skewer served with dill pickle dip — and a Nashville hot chicken sandwich — breaded chicken breast dipped in hot sauce topped with coleslaw and bread-and-butter pickles, served on a toasted brioche bun.

Here’s the full list with locations — including where to find the hot chocolate and coffee for those April games.

What else should I check out while at Wrigley?

A Hall of Fame debuted in August with a tiered system of recognition that can range from a statue outside Wrigley to a retired number, a name on a flag or a plaque in the Hall of Fame located beneath the left-field bleachers. Anyone with a ticket to a game will be able to access the area.

The basic criteria to be inducted are being a Cub for five or more years or making a significant contribution to the organization through service or time. One of the notable names not included among the initial 56 plaques in the Hall of Fame is outfielder Sammy Sosa , who has a complicated relationship with the Cubs.

