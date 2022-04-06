ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These affordable wireless earbuds pack a feature you won't find elsewhere

By Rhys Wood
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
Audio brand JLab has launched the JBuds Air Pro, an affordable pair of wireless earbuds that pack a shockingly rare - but useful - feature in the form of Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. The JBuds Air Pro is available for $60 (around £46) from JLab's official store (opens in new...

TechRadar

TechRadar

