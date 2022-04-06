These affordable wireless earbuds pack a feature you won't find elsewhere

Scouting Report: Before you smother your snoring partner in their sleep, check out these comfortable, noise-canceling headphones. There’s nothing I love more than a good night’s sleep. But since I got married, those good nights have been few and far between. I love my husband dearly, but sleeping with him can feel like sleeping in a cave with a giant grizzly bear. The sound of his snoring keeps me tossing and turning throughout the night and leaves me cranky and tired in the morning. He is oblivious to the way his loud growls keep me up but he has been on board with finding a solution. We’ve tried new pillows, nasal strips, and Neti pots without success. I got to the point where I was wondering if we should start looking for a house with two master bedrooms.

