Bill Miller Bar-B-Q starts construction on Boerne location after 2-year pause

The restaurant was supposed to completed in 2020. (Photo by Gabriel Romero)

After a two-year pause, one of San Antonio's iconic restaurants is beginning construction in the Hill Country. Dirt is once again turning at the location for Boerne 's first Bill Miller Bar-B-Q . The new restaurant construction was supposed to start two years ago, on April 1, 2020. The building was expected to be done on August 3, 2020, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

"We initiated this project prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and due to the uncertainties of the business climate, inability to hire and staff a store, etc., we have been holding back on starting construction for our Boerne location," said Jim Guy Egbert, Bill Miller CEO and President, in a statement to MySA.

Egbert said the company still has concerns with hiring for the location. However, he feels the area can and will support a Bill Miller in Boerne. Egbert added the goal is to open the Boerne location in middle to late summer.

"I think a lot of folks are excited construction has finally commenced," said Boerne communications director Chris Shadrock. "The 'coming soon' sign had been up for a couple years now."

Construction of the 4,113 square-foot Bill Miller Bar-B-Q began the week of March 25, according to Shadrock. The restaurant will be located at 31490 US Hwy I-10 Boerne, and construction is estimated to cost $800,000.

"It's the first Bill Miller in Boerne . The next closest one is at I-10 near Leon Springs , which opened a couple of years ago," Shadrock said.

There are 77 Bill Miller Bar-B-Q restaurants and six Laguna Madre Seafood Company restaurants, according to the Bill Miller Bar-B-Q website . MySA reached out to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for comment.

More from the Texas Hill Country

- Exploring Buc-ee's: We taste test unique items at the iconic Texas gas station

- Boerne's Free Roam Brewing Company joins international Ukraine fundraiser

- Buc-ee's in Boerne: New store expected almost 10 years from announcement

- Hill Country cannabis company unveils THC-infused chocolate bar

- Get out of town and visit these 5 breweries in Boerne for a quick getaway