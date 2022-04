TOLEDO, Ohio — A spokesperson for the family of Jamesiha Taylor, the woman found dead inside her jail cell Friday, says they are looking for answers to how this happened. "When you hear about people found inside jails dead, you still have to make sure that we do a thorough investigation and make sure we take things serious when we hear that," said Gerald Rose, a spokesperson for the family and the founder of the New Order National Human Rights Organization.

