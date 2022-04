Clutch have announced their return to UK, with a 10 date tour scheduled for November/December. Currently one week into a US tour with EyeHateGod and TigerCub, Neil Fallon's earth rockers will kick off their UK trek in Glasgow on November 11 with a show at the O2 Academy and play gigs in Newcastle, Leeds, Exeter, Brighton, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and Nottingham, before their visit climaxes with a December 17 performance at the Roundhouse, in London.

MUSIC ・ 17 DAYS AGO