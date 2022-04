The 19,000,000th Bitcoin has just been mined at block #730003. This leaves just 2 million for the rest of us. It seems that some outlets were reporting the news a little prematurely to start the party early. Running your full node is the only way to ensure you use up-to-date information. However, we are now officially over the line and we have had enough confirmations to report the news. You can’t blame people for wanting to celebrate early as it is a momentous day. Miners will not mine the 20,000,000th Bitcoin until around 2026, so it is a day to commemorate. Bitcoin certainly is enjoying the moment as the price rallies back above $46,000.

