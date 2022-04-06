North Texas drone delivery service Wing to fly Blue Bell to your doorstep

Wing can also deliver health and wellness products, and medication for your pets. (Courtesy of Wing)

A new drone delivery service from Wing is launching in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It's promise? To fly in cold Blue Bell ice cream on hot summer day to your doorstep.

Wing, a California-based subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet Inc., is launching its drone delivery service in the smaller communities of Frisco and Little Elm on Thursday, April 7, according to a blog post from Chief Technology Officer Adam Woodworth.

The service will deliver goods from Walgreens, prescription pet medications from easyvet, first aid kits from Texas Health, and ice cream through a special partnership with Blue Bell Creameries. Woodworth says that ice cream will stay cold through delivery even when it's hot.

Wing is already operating in Christiansburg, Virginia, Helsinki in Finland, as well as Canberra and Logan in Australia. Customers will never interact with the drone after making an order through the OpenSky app. Instead, it will hover about 23 feet outside the residence and lower the product to the ground via a tether.

Wing's drones will deliver to "tens of thousands" of suburban homes in Little Elm and Frisco, the company states. Woodworth says residents in the area should watch their inbox to see which neighborhoods will be invited to the pilot program first.

"I do want to set clear expectations: not everyone who lives within range of our drones will be able to order on Day 1," Woodworth writes. "We’re going to invite customers in groups to make sure everyone has a good first experience with drone delivery."

Residents in the area can sign up to Wing's newsletter here for more information.

