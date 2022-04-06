MipTV News Roundup: BBC Studios, Screenplay Films to Adapt ‘Doctor Foster’ for Disney Plus Hotstar in Indonesia

Click here to read the full article.

BBC Studios , Screenplay, Disney Plus Hotstar Pact for “ Doctor Foster ” Indonesian Adaptation

BBC Studios property “Doctor Foster” is being adapted by Screenplay Films for Disney Plus Hotstar in Indonesia. “Doctor Foster” is the story of a doctor whose life implodes when she uncovers her husband’s infidelity. The show title in Indonesia will be “Mendua” (Between Two Hearts) and Pritagita Arianegara (“Surga yang Tak Dirindukan 3”) will direct.

Adinia Wirasti (“Critical Eleven”) stars in the lead role of Dr. Sekar M. Atmajaya, with Chicco Jerikho (“Foxtrox Six”) playing her husband Ivan, and Tatjana Saphira (“Sweet Twenty”) in the role of Bella.

Production on the 8 x 45’ Indonesian adaptation is underway with Wicky V. Olindo (“Gundala”) producing, Anthony Buncio as executive producer/showrunner and Thaleb Wahjudi as co-producer. The local adaptation has been developed by Keke Mayang, Sinar Ayu Massie, and Dono Indarto. The series will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar later this year.

Indonesia is the latest market to adapt the BAFTA award-winning “Doctor Foster” which was originally written and created by Mike Bartlett and produced by Drama Republic for BBC One. A Thai adaptation is in production and there have been French, Russian, Indian, South Korean, Turkish and Filipino versions as well.

Meanwhile, “Eve Stranger,” the graphic novel series created by writer David Barnett and illustrated by Philip Bond, has been optioned by BBC Studios for television series development. “Eve Stranger” is the story of the amnesiac Eve, who has unlimited funds, a jet-set lifestyle, and extraordinary abilities, as well as a growing suspicion that she’s working for the bad guys. Released as a miniseries in 2019, it was one of the titles under graphic novel editor Shelly Bond’s Black Crown imprint. Chris Ryall, former IDW chief creative officer and current co-founder of Syzygy Publishing, will serve as an executive producer the series.

Fremantle Finland Promotes Jarkko Luoma to CEO

Fremantle Finland has promoted head of development and sales Jarkko Luoma to CEO, taking over from Joonas Hytönen, who has decided to step down. Luoma has 24 years of experience in the TV industry in Finland, with stints at Moskito Television Oy and Van Der Media Oy.

Bonelli, Powerkids Pact for Graphic Novel Adaptations

Leading Italian comics publisher Sergio Bonelli’s entertainment arm Bonelli Entertainment (“Dylan Dog”) is partnering with Singapore-based Powerkids Entertainment to jointly unlock the Bonelli graphic novel universe for a wide range of kiddie animated adaptations. Their joint venture is kicking off with “Dragonero,” a graphic novel by Luca Enoch and Stefano Vietti that has elements of “Lord of the Rings” and “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

Bonelli, Powerkids, Italian pubcaster RAI and Milan-based Nexus TV are currently co-producing the first season of the animated “Dragonero” series. Powerkids will be in charge of its global distribution, licensing and merchandising.

“’Dragonero’ is just the beginning,” noted Bonelli chief Vincenzo Sarno in a statement, adding: “There is so much more to come in this fantasy universe.”

Said Manoj Mishra, CEO of Powerkids: “These amazing adventures combined with our years of experience in co-production and global distribution will bring pleasure to audiences around the world. We have very exciting plans for our partnership.” – Nick Vivarelli

BBC Recommissions Stellify for “Beauty Queen & Single”

Stellify Media, the Sony Pictures Television-owned, Belfast-based indie, has been recommissioned by BBC One Northern Ireland, for another series of “Beauty Queen & Single.” The show is a dating experiment that challenges self-confessed “beauty queens” to ditch their flawless perfection and embrace their natural beauty by going on five dates, with five men, wearing not a scrap of make-up.

The first series of “Beauty Queen & Single” aired on BBC One NI in 2017, was a hit on BBC iPlayer and won best comedy and entertainment program at the Royal Television Society Northern Ireland Awards that year.

The new four-part series will be filmed in Belfast during the summer.

The format has also been commissioned for a third series in 2023 on Finland’s YLE Areena and NPO 3 in the Netherlands has aired two series. The format is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.