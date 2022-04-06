Chapter 24: Aharon – Wedding

Provided by Sons of the American Revolution Colonel WIlliam Grayson Chapter. It was neither a “rainy night in Georgia” nor the terrible winter at Valley Forge in 1777-1778, but it was a cold, wet, rainy, snowy, windy day here in Northern Virginia. However, that did not stop the Colonel William Grayson Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) from honoring its namesake, Colonel William Grayson, on the 232nd anniversary of his death, March 12, 1790. Chapter President Ross Schwalm presented the chapter wreath. Other wreath presenters included Mike Weyler representing the Order of the Founders and Patriots, John Thomas from the SAR Fairfax Resolves Chapter, and Beth Atkinson representing the Bill of Rights Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 26 DAYS AGO