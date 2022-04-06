ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Chapter 24: Aharon – Wedding

By Susie Garber
queensjewishlink.com
 3 days ago

Recap: Penina invites Shoshana for Shabbos. There’s a wonderful surprise when Ruty shows up for Shabbos. The chupah was set up outside. Ilan nervously adjusted the carnation on his lapel. Aunt Mimi wore a light-blue Shabbos gown trimmed with lace at the hem and sleeves. “I sewed it...

queensjewishlink.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
Times Leader

A fairytale wedding

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Let’s say the only thing you knew about Lauren Timek is that she has portrayed Belle in “Beauty and the Beast.”. And let’s say all you knew about Lorenzo Medico is that he has portrayed the Beast. If...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
PWLiving

SAR Chapter Honors its Namesake

Provided by Sons of the American Revolution Colonel WIlliam Grayson Chapter. It was neither a “rainy night in Georgia” nor the terrible winter at Valley Forge in 1777-1778, but it was a cold, wet, rainy, snowy, windy day here in Northern Virginia. However, that did not stop the Colonel William Grayson Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) from honoring its namesake, Colonel William Grayson, on the 232nd anniversary of his death, March 12, 1790. Chapter President Ross Schwalm presented the chapter wreath. Other wreath presenters included Mike Weyler representing the Order of the Founders and Patriots, John Thomas from the SAR Fairfax Resolves Chapter, and Beth Atkinson representing the Bill of Rights Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
The Associated Press

Treatment for opioid addiction often brings discrimination

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Danielle Russell was in the emergency department at an Arizona hospital last fall, sick with COVID-19, when she made the mistake of answering completely when she was asked what medications she was on. “I said yes, I was taking methadone,” said Russell, a doctoral student who...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Snowstorms
WETM 18 News

New York State Budget passed

The New York State Senate and Assembly have finished voting on the State Budget. Legislators worked throughout the night voting until Saturday morning, finally passing this year's budget 9 days late.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy