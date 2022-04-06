Aliens might even look like us, but perhaps not

Are we making dangerous discoveries in space?

Last April, astronomers found—practically on our cosmic doorstep—a planet nestling close to a dim red star, a rocky world a little larger than Earth.

And like Earth, if it supports liquid water, it could support life.

This newly discovered planet, dubbed Gliese 581c, is thought to be an ancient world, for it circles a star that is far older than our Sun.

The question is: has any advanced life evolved on the planet, or on the many other places that must be suitable sites in our Milky Way Galaxy?

Recently, British astronomers told the government that we might eventually discover life in space. It is only a matter of time, they said, noting that astronomers could detect a planet even more similar in size and mass to our Earth, circling another star.

If we do discover such an earth-like satellite in the vast reaches of space, we might find more than new land masses and oceans to survey, or new continents to capture and populate with our species. Some scientists warn that it could spell disaster on a cosmic scale.

Case in point: astronomers have been actively searching for intelligent life in space since 1960. They’ve sent out a barrage of radio signals hoping to contact intelligent beings somewhere in the cosmos.

So far, they have not heard anything back. That could be good news for earthlings.

After all, do we have any idea what is out there? It could prove dangerous sending out signals on the celestial cell phone without knowing who is on the interstellar party line.

In the past few decades, our searches have become more intense, thanks to larger radio telescopes and higher-powered computers that look for fainter signals.

We haven’t found anything. Do we really want to?

Why are we deliberately beaming messages into space to contact other life forms about whom we precisely know nothing?

The searchers are undeterred, however. They argue that because of the vastness of space—even if there are 10,000 transmitting societies nestled in the stellar arms of our Milky Way—we might have to search millions of star systems to find just one.

Even so, we are not alone with our fears. Many scientists, frightened by the danger that might lurk in outer space, have argued against actively seeking contact with extraterrestrials.

Jared Diamond, professor of evolutionary biology and Pulitzer Prize winner, says: “Those astronomers now preparing again to beam radio signals out to hoped-for extraterrestrials are naïve, even dangerous.”

We can thank Hollywood for its portrayal of aliens, none of whom have proved friendly or averse to violence.

What would happen if we made friendly contact only to find out that our cosmic pen pals are meat-eating predators on the watch for a fresh food supply? What if they are promiscuous as chimpanzees, probing the universe for host life forms to nurse their young?

Do we want to bet our entire existence on shabby assumptions without basis or fact?

The Nobel Prize-winning American biologist George Wald offers such a view: he could think of no nightmare so terrifying as contacting a superior technology from outer space.

If an alien spaceship was dispatched to our Earth, it likely would be armed, wouldn’t it?

And it’s likely that any creature we contact may possibly be every bit as nasty as we are—or worse.

Should we stay quiet and ban these transmissions into space, as the late Carl Sagan advised?

Or as another influential astronomer, the late Zdenek Kopal, vehemently expressed: “Should we ever hear the space phone ringing, for God’s sake let us not answer. We must avoid attracting attention to ourselves.”

For whatever reason, there are some 300 million galaxies out there. We’re probably not alone. And what if aliens already know about us and are on their way, sweeping our galactic skies hunting for us.

Because there are so many star clusters dotting the moonlit sky,there must be other intelligent life somewhere in this vast universe we call home.

My thoughts are that the aliens we contact are likely to be superior to us, capable of traversing thousands of lightyears to find us.

Still, being the ignorant, high-and-mighty homo sapiens that we are, most of us probably would judge aliens to be inferior beings. Therefore, we shouldn’t refer to them as aliens—they probably would consider us aliens.

Then again, who knows? Some of them might even look like us.

