Utica's oldest bar still in operation is probably older than your grandparents. And the effort that's gone in to preserving its old school charm should be commended. Gerbers on Liberty Street is Utica's oldest Prohibition-era bar. The full official title is "Gerbers 1933 Tavern" to honor the year in which Prohibition was repealed, and the year it officially (legally) started serving alcohol. Of course, Uticans could still get a drink there when you legally couldn't. Their website says it was frequently busted by the "Flying Squadron," the name given to supporters of Prohibition who loved to rat on speakeasies. The décor of Gerbers harkens back to these times. Even the bartenders wear white button-up shirts and bowties.

UTICA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO