Education

Software Engineering Ranks No. 2 in Best College Reviews Undergraduate Degrees

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing recognition of programs offered by the School of Systems & Enterprises (SSE), the B.E. in software engineering program recently ranked No. 2 nationwide on the Best College Reviews 2022 report of software engineering undergraduate degrees. SSE’s program distinguished itself from the competition through its unique quality and opportunities, featuring an...

