The saga of Erika Jayne’s legal situation continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been named in two major lawsuits alongside her ex-husband Tom Girardi, pertaining to alleged embezzlement, racketeering, and aiding and abetting. While one is a $2.1 million suit, the other is a $50 million complaint that called out the supposed criminal enterprise as being the largest in plaintiff’s law history. As these woes come to light, Erika Jayne reveals that she only cares about herself in the Season 12 trailer of her show.

