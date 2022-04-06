ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French government spokesman: McKinsey will pay all taxes it should pay

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – McKinsey’s French arm will pay all taxes that it should pay, the spokesman for the French government Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday, after France’s national financial...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Gabriel Attal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Fraud#Corporate Taxes#Paris#French#Reuters#Senate#Pnf
