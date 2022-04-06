ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan skips race after boyfriend receives death threat

By Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Weaver
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5mdG_0f0wKuWf00

HIGH POINT, N.C. ( WGHP ) – NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan skipped last week’s Freedom 500 at Bradenton’s Freedom Factory in Florida, saying on Instagram that she had to “deal with something on the personal safety side of me” and her boyfriend, Chase Cabre, a fellow NASCAR racer.

In a YouTube video posted on Monday , Deegan explained how the couple has been the target of online harassment and death threats. The death threats were specifically targeted toward Cabre by an infatuated fan who was “catfished” by a fake Hailie Deegan account.

The fake Deegan account led the individual, an unidentified man, to believe that Cabre was abusing Deegan, and the person threatened to kill Deegan’s boyfriend.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

The man became known to Deegan when he sent a rambling letter to her team’s race shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, describing his supposed “relationship” with her and later posting an Instagram video with a chilling message to Deegan’s boyfriend.

“Boy, I swear to [expletive] God if you ain’t out of North Carolina before the sun goes down, you’re guaranteed you’re gonna see my [expletive] face and that is the last thing you’re ever gonna see….I guarantee you that.”

Deegan, realizing that the person lives near her race shop and her home, decided that this was a serious threat and began to take action to protect herself and her boyfriend.

“This guy’s very persistent on social media. He messages over and over…probably minimum 100 times a day. A prior boss actually reached out to one Chase’s family members and got in contact with Chase just to warn him of the situation because at work, he was always talking about how he was going to kill Chase and how much he hates Chase,” Deegan said in the YouTube video.

Albert Pujols files to divorce wife of 22 years, days after she had brain surgery

Law enforcement officials are watching Deegan’s property, and she also is now traveling with more security as they work with authorities to build a strong case against the suspect.

You can see Deegan’s full video here .

Deegan is scheduled to race at a local dirt track in Rowan County on Wednesday night. On Thursday night, she’ll compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN News 2

Megan Boswell in court Thursday morning

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the woman accused of murdering her 15-month old daughter Evelyn Boswell, is expected to appear in a Sullivan County court Thursday at 9 a.m.. Megan Boswell faces two counts of felony murder; counts of aggravated child abuse; aggravated child neglect; tampering with evidence; abuse of a corpse; failure to […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out Between Drivers After NASCAR Race

Late Friday night, fans watching the latest NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway were treated to a little more than they bargained for. Following the thrilling race, two drivers decided to settle their difference off the track rather than on it. A post-race melee sparked after Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer had a little trouble with each other on the track.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
State
Florida State
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailie Deegan
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Chase Cabre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Threat#Online Harassment#Wghp#Freedom Factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy