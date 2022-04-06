ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sally Ann (Bauer) Burbank

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Oct. 26, 1943 - April 2, 2022. Sally Ann (Bauer) Burbank, age 78, of North Prairie, passed away with her loving family at her side on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Sally was born on October 26, 1943, in Milwaukee, to Lester and Delores (Lihrman) Bauer. She married George T. Burbank in...

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jennifer Ann Cook (nee Thompson)

Jennifer Ann Cook (nee Thompson) Jennifer Ann Cook (nee Thompson) of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the age of 49. She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on March 28, 1972, the daughter of Donald and Carol (nee Leder) Thompson. She will be forever missed by her...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Darlene Ann Widish (nee Zimmerman)

Darlene Ann Widish (nee Zimmerman) Darlene A. Widish passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from complications of Parkinson’s disease. A Celebration of Life will be held at Church & Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, on Sunday, April 3, at 11:30 a.m., with visitation prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In honor of Darlene’s love of St. Patrick’s Day, we encourage you to wear a “touch of green.” The service will be livestreamed beginning at 11:25 a.m. Please visit the online obituary at churchandchapel.com to access the link.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Linda Ann Rockenbach

Linda Ann Rockenbach, 80, passed away at home on April 2, 2022. Linda was born to Joe and Joan Balog in Yonkers, New York, in September 1941. She migrated to Wisconsin with her military family, including her siblings Barbara and Jeff. Linda went to high school in Brookfield. In 1958,...
GENESEE DEPOT, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bonita 'Bonnie' Faye Luckow

Bonita 'Bonnie' Faye Luckow (nee Staub), age 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, with her family at her side or holding her close in their hearts, as she transitioned home. Bonnie was a fiercely beloved Wife, Mama, Gramcracker, Gigi and the center of her family’s universe. She lived...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Barbara (Barb) Ann Moore

Barbara (Barb) Ann Moore (Liesse), beloved mother, daughter, sister and dear friend, passed away on March 17, 2022, at the age of 85. Born in West Allis on July 1, 1936, Barb lived much of her life in West Bend, where she raised three children as a single mother. Her children were her life and she heroically made sure they were cared for and loved — not an easy feat as a single mother and despite hearing challenges since birth. Barbara spent the final years of her life surrounded by family and friends in Madison, where she moved to be closer to family in 2016.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

David ‘Dave’ G. Nettesheim

David “Dave” G. Nettesheim, age 88, of Hartford passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at The Pavilion at Glacier Valley in Slinger. Dave is the beloved husband of Rose Marie 'Rosie' (nee Rettler); loving dad of Sharon (Steve) Coan, Lori (Dale) Wade and the late Jeffrey (the late Sue) Nettesheim; proud grandpa of Taylor (Lauren) Coan, Kamryn Coan, Scott Nettesheim and Nicole Nettesheim. He was cherished brother of Esther (the late Stan) Sadowski, Jim (the late Mary) Nettesheim, John (Elaine) Nettesheim and the late Kenny Nettesheim, Mary Mayer and Bernadette Webster.
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Charlie ‘Chuck’ Patrick Meyer

Charlie “Chuck” Patrick Meyer, age 80, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 5, 2022, at his home in West Bend. He was born on August 27, 1941, to Merlin and Laverne (nee Kennedy) Meyer. Charlie enjoyed spending time with family and friends talking sports, general topics and stories. Charlie was never without an opinion or comment on any topic. He enjoyed the bond of family, friends and liked to get under your skin. Spending time with his friends poking fun at each other was tops on his list. Although he poked fun he was always quick to buy you your next drink.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ronald Frank Palkowitz

Ronald F. Palkowitz, a.k.a. Sam Palkowitz, a long-term resident of the Oconomowoc area, passed away in his home on Thursday March 24, 2022, at the age of 83. Ronald is survived by his daughter, Nicole; son, Andrew; stepson Lance (Karen); sister in-law, April; brother-in-law, Afshin; father in-law, Richard; and his dog Ben.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Frances Diana Anderson

Oct. 20, 1959 - April 1, 2022. Frances Diana Anderson passed away April 1, 2022, after a hard fight against cancer, surrounded by her family. Frances was born Frances Diana Friedl on October 20, 1959, to Walter Friedl and Gertrude Elsa Friedl in Milwaukee. Frances was the youngest of four children. Born an animal lover she had her share of beloved animals through out the years; her horse Khloe (22) was her baby. Fran loved music, dancing, as well as spending time with her dog Tora, and her grandchildren, friends, and family.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James T. Shepherd ‘Jim’ ‘Shep’

Jim passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 2, 2022, at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Catherine “Cathy” (Nimo) Shepherd for 40 years. Loving father of Timothy (Bobbie) Shepherd, James (Amanda) Shepherd and Christopher Shepherd. Proud papa of Joseph, Troy, Jack, James, Paige and Owen. Dear brother of Maureen (Terry) Pomasl, Mary Lee (Neil) Nettesheim, Charles Shepherd, Bobby (Jamie) Thurber, Paul (Mary) Shepherd, Terry (the late Randy) Wright, John (Judy) Shepherd, Lorie (Bill) Bartell, Patty (John) Morris, Joe (Mary) Shepherd, the late Margaret “Peggy” Shepherd (Dean Ganz), Tucker (Jill) Shepherd, Cathy (Ron) Hicks and the late Jane (the late Mike) Volkman. Jim will also be remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert Y. 'Bob' Tsuzuki

Robert Y. 'Bob' Tsuzuki, age 94 years, longtime resident of Milwaukee, was called home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2022, at Compassionate Heights in West Bend with his daughter, Jennifer, by his side. He was born on March 15, 1928, on the island of Oahu, now the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Joan Steinert

Joan Steinert, 78, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin (Town of Saratoga), passed away on April 4, 2022, at her residence. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Joan was born on November 1, 1943, to John and Vivian (Johnson) Hospodar in Illinois. She married Dennis Homme in Evansville, Minn., in 1962 and they had two sons, David and Knute. Dennis passed away on January 6, 1966. Joan married Lloyd Steinert in Evansville, Minn., in 1967 and they had a daughter, Dana. The marriage ended in divorce.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Michael S. Boretsky

Mike, a longtime resident of Delafield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his mother, Maryellen Boretsky (nee Faken). Beloved fiance to Diane Koss. Papa Mike to Rachel and Kevin Turner, Jason and Alysha Morgan and Amy Morgan (Aaron Olszak) and Chandler (Alyssa Klug), Payton, Ashton, Jayden, Landon, Teegan, Rowan, and Cameron. Dear son to Stuart Boretsky, brother to Mark and Mell and uncle to Joey. Mike is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Mike will be remembered for his infectious laugh and love for the outdoors through hunting, fishing, ice fishing, boating and traveling. A favorite in the family was homemade Friday fish frys.
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Evelyn S. Altobelli

Evelyn S. Altobelli, age 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 4, 2022. Evelyn Ann “Evy” was born in Chicago, Ill., on September 13, 1940, and was the only child of Peter and Marguerite (Thorpe) Sagos. She married John Altobelli, her loving husband of 52 years, on May 7, 1960. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

RoseAnn B. Leavens

RoseAnn B. Leavens (nee Rauscher) passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the age of 80. She was loving mother of Dawn Traindl and John Leavens; proud grandmother of Kelsey (Nick) Dorst, Brandon, Jesse, Samantha Leavens. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Private services are being held....
WEST BEND, WI

