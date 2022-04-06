Sally Ann (Bauer) Burbank

Jim passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 2, 2022, at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Catherine “Cathy” (Nimo) Shepherd for 40 years. Loving father of Timothy (Bobbie) Shepherd, James (Amanda) Shepherd and Christopher Shepherd. Proud papa of Joseph, Troy, Jack, James, Paige and Owen. Dear brother of Maureen (Terry) Pomasl, Mary Lee (Neil) Nettesheim, Charles Shepherd, Bobby (Jamie) Thurber, Paul (Mary) Shepherd, Terry (the late Randy) Wright, John (Judy) Shepherd, Lorie (Bill) Bartell, Patty (John) Morris, Joe (Mary) Shepherd, the late Margaret “Peggy” Shepherd (Dean Ganz), Tucker (Jill) Shepherd, Cathy (Ron) Hicks and the late Jane (the late Mike) Volkman. Jim will also be remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
