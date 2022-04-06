Earl Henry Deal Jr.

Linda M. Birner of Waukesha died unexpectedly Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the age of 58. She was born in Milwaukee on August 18, 1963, the daughter of Wayne and Joan (nee Kontos) Birner. Linda enjoyed going up north, gardening and playing cribbage. Being with her family was everything to her and she will always be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be sadly and forever missed by her pride and joy, her son Nicholas Birner of Waukesha; her beloved mother, Joan Birner of Waukesha; her brothers, William (Cathleen) Birner of Waukesha and Jason Birner of Oconomowoc; and nieces and nephew, Lauren, Amy, Ryan, Kiya, and Jayden Birner. She is further survived by her best friend of 45 years, Beth Nelson; her cherished dog, Sienna; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO