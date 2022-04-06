ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'No chance' Liverpool will sign Haaland - Klopp

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJurgen Klopp says the “crazy figures” to sign Erling Braut Haaland mean Liverpool will not be pursuing the Borussia Dortmund striker. Haaland is one of the most in-demand players in world...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Mancs refereeing Mancs!': Liverpool fans left FURIOUS after Anthony Taylor is put in charge of Sunday's title showdown with Man City with Paul Tierney VAR as Premier League chiefs are slammed as 'incompetent'

Liverpool fans have reacted with fury to the news that Anthony Taylor and Paul Tierney will be part of the officiating team for this Sunday's title showdown with Manchester City. With the two teams neck and neck at the top of the Premier League table, the Liverpool fanbase aren't best...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Smiling Sadio Mane interrupts Luis Diaz's post-match TV interview to congratulate him on his Man of the Match performance in Liverpool's Champions League win against Benfica

Sadio Mane could not wait to show Luis Diaz some love after his Liverpool team-mate's brilliant performance on Tuesday. Recent signing Diaz put in a man-of-the-match showing against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, scoring and assisting as his side won 3-1 in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie. Ibrahima...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The 1.30am warm-down! Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson hit the pool, hours after winning at Benfica, to get themselves primed for title showdown with Manchester City in the Premier League

Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold resembled somewhat of a boy band as they took to the pool for a recovery session following Liverpool's 3-1 win over Benfica on Tuesday. The Liverpool trio were full of smiles as they posed for a photo after dismantling Nelson Verissimo's side at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool should have scored MORE in their victory over Benfica... and vents his frustration at Darwin Nunez's goal during the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side should have scored more in their 3-1 victory over Benfica having dominated the first half of their Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon. The Reds could have put the tie to bed before the second leg with the number of chances they created in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves boss Bruno Lage puts £100m price tag on Ruben Neves amid transfer talk

Bruno Lage believes Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves will cost potential suitors £100million if he is to leave Wolves.The 25-year-old is in contract talks with Wolves but has been linked with Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United.Reports on Thursday suggested that Neves is Erik Ten Hag’s number one target should the Ajax boss take over at Old Trafford this summer.“I don’t know if it’s Man United or other teams, what I know is we have a special player here with us,” Wolves boss Lage said ahead of his side’s Premier League visit to Newcastle on Friday.“What he is doing this season is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Champions League predictions: Peter Schmeichel says NEITHER of Man City and Liverpool will even make the final, as Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards back their former clubs to win an all-English showpiece as they lay out their 'brackets'

Jamie Carragher was left stunned on Tuesday night when Peter Schmeichel boldly predicted neither Liverpool nor Manchester City will make this season's Champions League final. The two English clubs look set to go toe-to-toe for the remaining three trophies this season with a mouth-watering Premier League title showdown on Sunday, an FA Cup semi-final next weekend and the possibility of a Champions League final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
The Independent

Man City have driven Liverpool to greater heights, Jurgen Klopp claims

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes nothing in world football can prepare you for facing Manchester City but he feels the excellence of their Premier League rivals has helped his side become title contenders again.Sunday sees the top two sides face off at the Etihad Stadium where a win would take Klopp’s team two points clear with seven matches to play.The pair have been involved in some epic battles in recent seasons – in particular in 2018-19 when City pipped Liverpool to the title by a point despite a record points haul for the runners’ up.While Klopp is not exactly overjoyed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v Liverpool: Tiny margins involved in Premier League's title-defining rivalry

In 2018 Manchester City set new standards in the Premier League by scoring 106 goals and amassing 100 points. Liverpool finished 25 points back in fourth place. But since then there has been very little between the teams. They have shared three more Premier League titles - two for City and one for Liverpool - and one of them is pretty much certain to take another this May.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton and Manchester United fight for dignity in derby of faded glory

It is not often that you can isolate a point where two football clubs began to move in the wrong direction. It’s even less common to be able to personify that moment. For Everton and Manchester United, David Moyes will always be the symbol of where things began to go wrong.The clubs meet at Goodison Park tomorrow with each team desperate for points. If Everton lose they could be in the bottom three by Monday morning. Burnley, who beat Frank Lampard’s side 3-2 on Wednesday night, play Norwich City on Sunday afternoon and a victory would mean Sean Dyche’s team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rice, Mbappe, Danjuma, Guardiola, Lampard, Nunez

Manchester United are prepared to break their transfer record to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (90 Min) Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26. (Manchester Evening News) The Old Trafford club have told six players they...
PREMIER LEAGUE

