'No chance' Liverpool will sign Haaland - Klopp

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
Liverpool fans have reacted with fury to the news that Anthony Taylor and Paul Tierney will be part of the officiating team for this Sunday's title showdown with Manchester City. With the two teams neck and neck at the top of the Premier League table, the Liverpool fanbase aren't best...
THOMAS TUCHEL is hoping Carlo Ancelotti recovers from Covid in time to be in the dugout at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The Real Madrid boss faces missing the clash after testing positive for the virus six days ago. Ancelotti missed the 2-1 win over Celta Vigo at the weekend, and...
Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn has explained why former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is "still mad" at him to this day. The intimidating German goalkeeper, who spent 14 years at the Bavarian club before retiring in 2008, is widely regarded as one of the all-time great shot-stoppers. He...
Sadio Mane could not wait to show Luis Diaz some love after his Liverpool team-mate's brilliant performance on Tuesday. Recent signing Diaz put in a man-of-the-match showing against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, scoring and assisting as his side won 3-1 in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie. Ibrahima...
Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold resembled somewhat of a boy band as they took to the pool for a recovery session following Liverpool's 3-1 win over Benfica on Tuesday. The Liverpool trio were full of smiles as they posed for a photo after dismantling Nelson Verissimo's side at...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side should have scored more in their 3-1 victory over Benfica having dominated the first half of their Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon. The Reds could have put the tie to bed before the second leg with the number of chances they created in...
Bruno Lage believes Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves will cost potential suitors £100million if he is to leave Wolves.The 25-year-old is in contract talks with Wolves but has been linked with Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United.Reports on Thursday suggested that Neves is Erik Ten Hag’s number one target should the Ajax boss take over at Old Trafford this summer.“I don’t know if it’s Man United or other teams, what I know is we have a special player here with us,” Wolves boss Lage said ahead of his side’s Premier League visit to Newcastle on Friday.“What he is doing this season is...
Jamie Carragher was left stunned on Tuesday night when Peter Schmeichel boldly predicted neither Liverpool nor Manchester City will make this season's Champions League final. The two English clubs look set to go toe-to-toe for the remaining three trophies this season with a mouth-watering Premier League title showdown on Sunday, an FA Cup semi-final next weekend and the possibility of a Champions League final.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes nothing in world football can prepare you for facing Manchester City but he feels the excellence of their Premier League rivals has helped his side become title contenders again.Sunday sees the top two sides face off at the Etihad Stadium where a win would take Klopp’s team two points clear with seven matches to play.The pair have been involved in some epic battles in recent seasons – in particular in 2018-19 when City pipped Liverpool to the title by a point despite a record points haul for the runners’ up.While Klopp is not exactly overjoyed...
PAUL POGBA has reportedly “decided” that he wants to return to Juventus from Manchester United this summer. The French World Cup winner becomes a free agent in June when his £290,000-a-week deal expires at Old Trafford. United are closing in on confirming Ajax boss Erik ten Hag...
"How he is around the place, how he prepares us for games. "He always talks to us about the situation around games, which I think is important. “He talks to us about what people might be thinking, he anticipates people's thoughts before games – things such as getting tiredness out of our minds if there have been a lot of games.
In 2018 Manchester City set new standards in the Premier League by scoring 106 goals and amassing 100 points. Liverpool finished 25 points back in fourth place. But since then there has been very little between the teams. They have shared three more Premier League titles - two for City and one for Liverpool - and one of them is pretty much certain to take another this May.
It is not often that you can isolate a point where two football clubs began to move in the wrong direction. It’s even less common to be able to personify that moment. For Everton and Manchester United, David Moyes will always be the symbol of where things began to go wrong.The clubs meet at Goodison Park tomorrow with each team desperate for points. If Everton lose they could be in the bottom three by Monday morning. Burnley, who beat Frank Lampard’s side 3-2 on Wednesday night, play Norwich City on Sunday afternoon and a victory would mean Sean Dyche’s team...
The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United, Liverpool eye move for Danjuma. Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma is being watched...
Manchester United are prepared to break their transfer record to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (90 Min) Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26. (Manchester Evening News) The Old Trafford club have told six players they...
Comments / 0