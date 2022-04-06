ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Paul H. Fisher

Paul H. Fisher
 3 days ago

Paul H. Fisher, son of Dorthy I. (Moore) and Howard Fisher, died March 31, 2022. Survived by his wife, Sandra, and her...

www.gmtoday.com

Frances Diana Anderson

Frances Diana Anderson

Oct. 20, 1959 - April 1, 2022. Frances Diana Anderson passed away April 1, 2022, after a hard fight against cancer, surrounded by her family. Frances was born Frances Diana Friedl on October 20, 1959, to Walter Friedl and Gertrude Elsa Friedl in Milwaukee. Frances was the youngest of four children. Born an animal lover she had her share of beloved animals through out the years; her horse Khloe (22) was her baby. Fran loved music, dancing, as well as spending time with her dog Tora, and her grandchildren, friends, and family.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Charlie 'Chuck' Patrick Meyer

Charlie ‘Chuck’ Patrick Meyer

Charlie “Chuck” Patrick Meyer, age 80, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 5, 2022, at his home in West Bend. He was born on August 27, 1941, to Merlin and Laverne (nee Kennedy) Meyer. Charlie enjoyed spending time with family and friends talking sports, general topics and stories. Charlie was never without an opinion or comment on any topic. He enjoyed the bond of family, friends and liked to get under your skin. Spending time with his friends poking fun at each other was tops on his list. Although he poked fun he was always quick to buy you your next drink.
WEST BEND, WI
Ronald Frank Palkowitz

Ronald Frank Palkowitz

Ronald F. Palkowitz, a.k.a. Sam Palkowitz, a long-term resident of the Oconomowoc area, passed away in his home on Thursday March 24, 2022, at the age of 83. Ronald is survived by his daughter, Nicole; son, Andrew; stepson Lance (Karen); sister in-law, April; brother-in-law, Afshin; father in-law, Richard; and his dog Ben.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Linda Ann Rockenbach

Linda Ann Rockenbach

Linda Ann Rockenbach, 80, passed away at home on April 2, 2022. Linda was born to Joe and Joan Balog in Yonkers, New York, in September 1941. She migrated to Wisconsin with her military family, including her siblings Barbara and Jeff. Linda went to high school in Brookfield. In 1958,...
GENESEE DEPOT, WI
Bonita 'Bonnie' Faye Luckow

Bonita 'Bonnie' Faye Luckow

Bonita 'Bonnie' Faye Luckow (nee Staub), age 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, with her family at her side or holding her close in their hearts, as she transitioned home. Bonnie was a fiercely beloved Wife, Mama, Gramcracker, Gigi and the center of her family’s universe. She lived...
Linda M. Birner

Linda M. Birner

Linda M. Birner of Waukesha died unexpectedly Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the age of 58. She was born in Milwaukee on August 18, 1963, the daughter of Wayne and Joan (nee Kontos) Birner. Linda enjoyed going up north, gardening and playing cribbage. Being with her family was everything to her and she will always be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be sadly and forever missed by her pride and joy, her son Nicholas Birner of Waukesha; her beloved mother, Joan Birner of Waukesha; her brothers, William (Cathleen) Birner of Waukesha and Jason Birner of Oconomowoc; and nieces and nephew, Lauren, Amy, Ryan, Kiya, and Jayden Birner. She is further survived by her best friend of 45 years, Beth Nelson; her cherished dog, Sienna; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
WAUKESHA, WI
Joan Steinert

Joan Steinert

Joan Steinert, 78, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin (Town of Saratoga), passed away on April 4, 2022, at her residence. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Joan was born on November 1, 1943, to John and Vivian (Johnson) Hospodar in Illinois. She married Dennis Homme in Evansville, Minn., in 1962 and they had two sons, David and Knute. Dennis passed away on January 6, 1966. Joan married Lloyd Steinert in Evansville, Minn., in 1967 and they had a daughter, Dana. The marriage ended in divorce.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Sara L. Connor

Sara L. Connor

Sarah L. Connor died peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Sept. 24, 1931, in Auburndale. Sarah lived most of her life in Waukesha in a neighborhood that she loved and nurtured. She will be remembered for her grit, wit and love of life.
WAUKESHA, WI
Evelyn S. Altobelli

Evelyn S. Altobelli

Evelyn S. Altobelli, age 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 4, 2022. Evelyn Ann “Evy” was born in Chicago, Ill., on September 13, 1940, and was the only child of Peter and Marguerite (Thorpe) Sagos. She married John Altobelli, her loving husband of 52 years, on May 7, 1960. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Keiko Kastner

Keiko Kastner

Keiko Kastner, 73, peacefully passed away on April 4, 2022, in Brookfield. She was predeceased by her parents, Shigeto and Masako Hiraga, and her beloved husband, John M. Kastner. She is survived by her children, John H. (Bonnie) Kastner, Tamae Kastner, Peter Kastner and her grandchildren, Paul and Rachel Kastner...
BROOKFIELD, WI
RoseAnn B. Leavens

RoseAnn B. Leavens

RoseAnn B. Leavens (nee Rauscher) passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the age of 80. She was loving mother of Dawn Traindl and John Leavens; proud grandmother of Kelsey (Nick) Dorst, Brandon, Jesse, Samantha Leavens. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Private services are being held....
WEST BEND, WI

