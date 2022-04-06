ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showers develop Wednesday afternoon

By Jim Loboy
WYTV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColder for the weekend with a dusting of snow in the mornings. Wet roads this morning. Mild this morning with patchy fog. Upper 40’s and mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers developing today with thunderstorms possible into the late afternoon and evening. High in the mid to upper...

www.wytv.com

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Windy With Some Light Snow Showers Tuesday Afternoon

DENVER (CBS4) – As a storm moves away from Colorado on Tuesday a big ridge of high pressure will approach from the west. In between these two pressure systems it will be windy at times, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph will be common around the state with gusts as high as 40 mph. On the southeast plains sustained winds could be as high as 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. There is just enough moisture present that we’ll see some snow showers develop around the state today. They’ll be most numerous...
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Showers late Wednesday, drier Thursday with sunshine

Tonight, we'll still have some showers with a mix of snow and rain. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20's and upper teens. Winds will still be a bit breezy tonight and part of Thursday, with wind speeds around 10MPH. For Thursday, high pressure will settle over the region with warmer daytime temperatures. Daytime highs for Thursday and Friday will be into the lower to mid 40's. Fairly sunny skies for Friday, with light winds. Mostly cloudy for Saturday as we break down this weak ridge of high pressure. We are looking to see 50° highs for Saturday afternoon, with the warm before the storm. Another storm system rolls in late Saturday, with rain and snow showers for Sunday with highs into the upper 30's.
WOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Scattered Showers Tonight, Sun Back Wednesday

Clouds have increased due to a batch of rain. This system will glide by to our north tonight producing light rain showers locally as well as patchy fog. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30's and lower 40's by Wednesday morning. Through Wednesday, any lingering fog will lift to sunshine...
WGN TV

Wednesday Forecast: Temps near 60 with showers and storms

CHICAGO — Cloudy Wednesday with on/off rain showers, thunderstorm chance. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: 57. Cloudy tonight with rain and thunderstorms. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph. Low: 40. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Thursday Forecast: Mainly cloudy, cooler, chance for showers, WSW 5-10....
CHICAGO, IL
WFMJ.com

Showers expected Wednesday with the potential for a late day storm

Make sure to have the rain gear on standby today, scattered showers and a gusty thunderstorm will be likely Wednesday. Temperatures heading out the door will feel mild in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Widespread steady rain will be most likely during the morning commute. Pushing towards...
WFLA

Isolated showers overnight, mild and sunny Sunday afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today was gorgeous, warming into the mid 80s for the afternoon. Tonight we will see building clouds and temperatures cooling down to 68° overnight. We may see a few showers and storms fire up late this afternoon into the evening in eastern Polk and Highlands counties, but the will drift further […]
TAMPA, FL
WDBJ7.com

Showers and storms develop, severe potential

Cooler temperatures for Friday that linger into the weekend. A system moving out of the Plains will bring back widespread to our area today. Showers will be with us to begin the morning and eventually, into the afternoon with storms developing. Storms will continue into the evening hours. Best timing for storms would be 11AM-7PM. Some storms this afternoon could be on the stronger side.
The Oregonian

Portland can expect dry morning, afternoon showers on first day of spring

The cherry trees along the north section of Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland have started to bloom -- just in time for spring. Portlanders can expect a dry morning before possible showers in the afternoon on the first day of spring Sunday, forecasters said. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and rain is likely in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
PORTLAND, OR
Turnto10.com

Milder afternoon ahead of chances for weekend showers

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Rain went on for 36 hours but we have finally reached the end!. The sky was cloudy for much of the morning until the ultimate payoff - some sunshine and warmer air. Highs reach near 60 degrees, which will feel a lot nicer compared to...
CRANSTON, RI
WYTV.com

More showers ahead Thursday, temps turn chilly again soon

Rain is likely this evening and early tonight. The showers will become more isolated late into the night and taper off early Thursday morning. Much of the night will be cloudy. Temperatures settle into the mid-40s. THURSDAY. A lingering sprinkle or two is possible for the early morning commute. A...
WYTV.com

Warmer and cloudy Tuesday

Warmer this morning. Temperatures in the mid 30’s and patchy clouds. Becoming cloudy with a chance for a late afternoon shower. High in the lower 60’s. Mid to upper 40’s tonight with an isolated shower. Mid to upper 60’s Wednesday, thundershowers develop into the afternoon and evening....
WYTV.com

Temps continue to be below average as a rain/snow mix comes in for Monday

We are looking at a mostly cloudy end to the weekend and temperatures won’t be as warm. Highs will be in the middle 40s Sunday. The day begins with spotty showers and sprinkles that mix with some snow early in the morning. Rain chances fade into Sunday afternoon with nothing more than an isolated shower or sprinkle expected. Sunday night will be mostly to partly cloudy. Lows will fall to around 30° by daybreak Monday.
WYTV.com

Scattered rain this evening; thunderstorm possible

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%) THURSDAY NIGHT: A few showers. (40%) FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Scattered showers. Chance thunderstorm. (80%) High: 49° Low: 35°. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain/snow. (70%) High: 43° Low: 34°. SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance rain/snow early. (40%AM) High: 45° Low: 32°...
