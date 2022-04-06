Tory Lanez handcuffed after violating Megan Thee Stallion protective order

The Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting case has been a hot topic since it took place back in July of 2020. A night that was supposed to be filled with fun ended up being one of the most shocking and unexpected moments of the year. Since the incident...
Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/21): Megan Thee Stallion’s Houston-based record label countersued the “Savage” rapper Monday, saying her Something for Thee Hotties doesn’t qualify as an album under her contract, despite her lawsuit last month alleging it does.
The label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is asking a judge to issue an order in its favor and also award damages for claims that Megan “has repeatedly breached her contracts.”
According to the countersuit, Something for Thee Hotties, released last October, includes “freestyles available on YouTube and archival material from as far back as 2019,” and only amounts to 29 minutes...
Megan Thee Stallion made sure all eyes were on her when she rocked up to the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in a daring velvet dress on Tuesday. The WAP rapper looked phenomenal in the eye-catching frock, which featured cut-out mesh detailing under her bust...
Tory Lanez's roommate opened the door to the rapper's Miami condo to find a process server standing there with some bad news. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Tory has been officially served with the $1.2 million lawsuit accusing him of defaulting on the mortgage for his Florida pad.
Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about being labelled “aggressive”. The rapper – real name is Megan Pete – featured on Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast and the two discussed the backlash she experienced after advocating for the “Protect Black Women” movement. “[Black women] are so written off as just a group of people who are super strong, rarely do people ever check on us, rarely do people treat us like we’re soft,” Megan Thee Stallion explained.In July 2020, the rapper was allegedly shot at a party, prompting a slew of memes which poked fun at the situation....
Houston hottie Megan The Stallion and pop star Dua Lipa seem to bring out the best in each other creatively. On Friday (March 11), Megan Thee Stallion delivered the vividly spooky, and sexy music video for her bold “Sweetest Pie” collaboration with Dua Lipa and promptly jumped on Twitter to discuss how her love for films of the horror genre inspired the release.
Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
Los Angeles, CA – The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday (March 22), with the legendary LL COOL J as the night’s charismatic host. Now in its ninth year, the awards ceremony celebrated the most-played artists and songs on...
Jack Harlow has blossomed from a hometown Kentucky rap hero to a full-fledged star, and he’s navigating his newfound fame with care. In a Rolling Stone cover story, the 24-year-old spoke about leaving Tory Lanez on the “Whats Poppin” remix and how the choice doesn’t reflect his stance on Lanez’s situation with Megan Thee Stallion.
DJ Chose has been making big waves out of Houston, Texas as of late. His viral hit "Thick" was given a boost thanks to a remix from Megan Thee Stallion, and since that time, he has been making good use of this moment by collaborating with some big artists. For instance, he just released his new album called MULTI, and it is packed with some pretty massive features.
We're a little over a week removed from the release of Coi Leray's debut album, Trendsetter. The handful of releases in the past few months have shown how seriously she takes her craft, even if others aren't entirely on board yet. However, she's ambitiously stated that she's going to have the biggest album of any female artists with Trendsetter.
Tory Lanez was handcuffed and taken into custody at a court hearing today for violating the protective order placed against him amid his ongoing felony assault case involving fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez was accused of shooting Megan in the foot in 2020. A judge increased his bail to...
Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's legal proceedings have left fans confused. If you've been on Twitter today, you've likely seen some of the conversation floating around following the 29-year-old's arrest after a judge ruled that he violated a protective order against the Houston-born rapper by posting messages about her online.
Soulja Boy announced he was having his first child last month, fulfilling a longtime dream of having a son. But apparently, his “secret” girlfriend of over a decade found out on social media like everyone else — and was crushed. Speaking to Daily Mail, Aliyah Hayes says...
The Houston Hottie is continuing to push the needle. Megan Thee Stallion became the first female rapper to take the stage at the Oscars. Thee Stallion performed a verse in the world-premiere performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the film Encanto. Thee Stallion performed alongside Becky G and Luis Fonsi.
As his star continues to rise, Brooklyn drill rapper Fivio Foreign has shared his long-awaited debut album B.I.B.L.E, which is executive produced by Kanye West. The rapper, who had a standout feature on Ye’s track “Off the Grid” last year, officially unveiled the cover art for the record last week. Originally due to arrive in March, the project faced a short delay and has finally arrived in full. Featuring appearances from Kanye, ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, DJ Khaled, Polo G, Coi Leray, Lil Tjay, Chlöe, and more, the album includes the previously released single “City of Gods” and “Magic City” featuring Quavo.
