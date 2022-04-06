Clarinda Girl’s Win Home Track Meet, Atlantic Second

(Clarinda) Clarinda won nine events and captured the Class 2A team title on their home track on Tuesday night. Atlantic finished a close second.

Paige Millikan led the home team with wins in the 100-meters and long jump and was a member of the winning Distance Medley and 4×400 Meter Relays. Jersey Knight won the 200, Mayson Hartley won the 1500, Raenna Henke topped the field in the 3000, and the Cardinals claimed first place in the 4×200 and 4×800 meter relays.

Atlantic posted a solid showing, winning five events and finishing second in six others. Chloe Mullenix led the Trojans with wins in the 400 meters and 400 hurdles and ran on the winning 800 Sprint Medley Relay team with Maddison Huddleson, Avery Knuth, and Ava Rush. Rush also won the 800 meters, and Huddleson topped the field in the 100-meter hurdles. The Trojans finished second in the 4×100, 4×400, 4×800, and Distance Medley Relays. Claire Pellett finished second in the 800, and Morgan Botos finished runner-up in the 400-meter hurdles.

Shenandoah finished third. The Fillies won three events. Sara Morales earned gold in the Shot Put, 4×100, and the Shuttle Hurdle Relays.

Creston finished fourth. Highlighting the meet for the Panthers was Brianna Fields, a first-place finish in the Discus, and a second-place finish in the Shot Put.

Red Oak finished fifth overall. Liz Carbaugh was second in the 400 meters, and the 4x200l, and 4×800 meter relays also finished as runners-up.