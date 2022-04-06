ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 6 Best YouTube Channels for Raw Food Recipes

By Christine Romans
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe raw food diet is a popular diet that's all about eating uncooked foods. It might sound a little strange, but the aim is to avoid heating up your food to a certain temperature to preserve the nutrients and enzymes. If you're considering going on the raw food diet,...

Parade

Best Canned Salmon Recipes

This easy, smokey salmon spread is perfect with crackers or cruditées. This canned salmon pasta recipe is fast, fresh, light, and uses a handful of everyday ingredients. It's ready in about 20 minutes!Get the recipe: Canned Salmon Pasta.
Mashed

Why Eating Leftover Rice Can Be Dangerous

If you've ever cooked a recipe with directions that suggest letting the dish sit before serving, it's likely because it allows the flavors to come together in a way that they hadn't immediately after the dish was prepared (via Fine Cooking). This can also be one of the best parts about eating leftovers — not only do you get to enjoy the meal twice but it might even have a deeper flavor the second time, depending on the dish (via Forbes).
shefinds

The Type of Protein You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Muscle Tone Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our muscle mass gets lower with each year, making physical exercises a lot more difficult than they might have been in our youth. With that said, it’s important to promote healthy muscles with the right diet— and eating protein every day is a vital part of that. We checked in with Jakob Roze, CSCS, certified personal trainer and CEO and founder of RozeFit, Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified nutritionist, and Chad Blair, fitness director at BIÂN to learn about protein-rich breakfast ideas that support muscle health over 50.
Y-105FM

7 Foods You Should Be Eating for a Healthy Heart

Despite the fact that the death toll due to heart disease has fallen slightly and many of us are eating better and exercising more, according to the CDC, the number one cause of death for Americans is still heart disease. In other words, we have more to do. Doing more...
shefinds

The 3 Worst ‘Healthy’ Snacks To Eat For Weight Loss, Dietitians Warn

It’s a common misconception that snacking is a leading cause of weight gain, and while eating anything in excess is not good for you, it’s actually perfectly healthy to snack in between meals to properly nourish your body and have ample energy throughout the day. There are some snacks like apples and nut butter or carrots and hummus that offer a great balance of carbs and healthy fats, making them more likely to satiate you and reduce overeating later in the day. However, there are other options that are marketed as healthy that may not actually be as great for your body as the diet industry would like you to think.
shefinds

The Surprising Ingredient You Should Eat More Of To Curb Cravings

Anyone who is trying to lose weight has probably been told to snack wisely, as eating without planning ahead can often lead to over-eating or contributing to weight gain without realizing. Eating light snacks throughout the day (while also making time for exercise and hydrating often) is a great way to nourish your body and give it much-needed energy while still aiming for healthy weight loss.
Mashed

Hard Plastic Pieces Prompt Food Recall In 20 States

What an unsettling thought: Sometimes the very foods we turn to for nourishment, enjoyment, or both can take our breath away in a frightening instant. Some products pose choking hazards to children, thanks to their shape, size, or how difficult they are to eat when undercooked (via the CDC). But in other cases, unexpected objects can make food hard to swallow, leading to recalls.
shefinds

The Absolute Worst Breakfast Pastry For Your Metabolism, According to Nutritionists—It's Not Bagels!

If supporting your metabolism is your ultimate goal, it’s important to not only eat a well-balanced diet, drink lots of water and exercise regularly, but also to know what foods to limit (and ultimately avoid) for healthier digestion and preventing weight gain. With that said, many of us reach for breakfast pastries first thing in the morning to start our day out with a convenient treat. While this might be okay once and a while, health experts we spoke with warn that denying yourself a healthier breakfast can lead to an energy crash later on, among other negative effects. Read on for tips from David Brendan, registered dietitian and nutritionist, Alisha Temples, licensed nutritionist, and Dr. Virginia Blackwell, health and nutrition expert.
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
boxrox.com

Best Science Based Diet For Fat Loss

When it comes to losing weight, the biggest thing you can do to help you is to take care of what you eat. Check out the best science based diet for fat loss according to a top fitness trainer. You are what you eat. You probably heard that before and...
Greatist

Reverse, Reverse: Prediabetes Diet and Nutrition Tips

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. So, you’ve got prediabetes. Serious problem? Yep. But don’t fret, it’s often reversible with the power of diet and nutrition.
One Green Planet

The 6 Worst Ingredients in Dog Food You Should Know About

If you want to give your dog the best diet possible, you will want to be more aware of the worst ingredients, There are a lot of different kinds of dog food out there, and many just aren’t that good. So, if you are interested in finding out what kinds of food are best for your dog and what to avoid, keep reading.
