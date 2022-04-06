ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

State Senator Wants to Raise Speeding Tickets to $875 on Basin Bridge

By Jude Walker
 2 days ago
Jude Walker

Lafayette-based state senator Paige Cortez has introduced a bill that would raise speeding tickets on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge by five times the current amount.

Currently, violators get hit with fines of up to $175 and up to $500 for subsequent offenses.

Cortez has proposed Senate Bill 435 that would raise first-time speeding fines to $875 on the 18-mile bridge. Repeat offenders would be hit with a $2,500 fine and up to 90 days of jail time if the bill passes.

Louisiana State Senate

The speed limit on the bridge is 60 mph for cars and 55 mph for trucks.

Cortez wants to see 28 speed limit signs added to the bridge.

Also under the plan, eight sets of speed limit signs would be spaced equally on the eastbound side of the bridge and eight on the west side.

Additionally, six sets of "trucks right lane only" would be put on both the eastbound and westbound sides.

The basin bridge has long been a topic of discussion around south Louisiana. If you've passed on it once, you know that many do not obey the speed limit, yet we all get extremely frustrated when a crash shuts the bridge down for an extended period of time.

Perhaps steep fines would deter speeders and erratic driving on the bridge.

How about you -- do you think this is a good idea by our state senate or just a money grab?

Comments / 12

freightwaves.com

Truck driver killed in Louisiana after load crashes through cab

A flatbed driver was killed in Louisiana on Monday when a heavy load he was transporting on a trailer came loose and smashed into the trailer cab. Jason Gilbert, 52, of Gray, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle accident, which occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 and Bayou Gauche Road, about 30 miles west of New Orleans, authorities said.
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Gov. Reeves advised to remove DHS child support requirement

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – One of the biggest hurdles low-income single moms in Mississippi face when they apply for child care assistance is the requirement they sue their child’s father for child support first. But on March 3, a group of governor-appointed early childhood administrators voted to recommend that Gov. Tate Reeves and his […]
JACKSON, MS
99.9 KTDY

Do You Know the Nicknames of Some Louisiana Cities?

Every state has cities that have nicknames. Here in Louisiana, it seems that we have a nickname for everything, especially when it comes to cities. Now I don’t know every single nickname for every city we have here in Louisiana but according to Wikipedia here are the top nicknames of cities in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
#State Senate#Senate Bill#Vehicles#Speed Limit#Traffic Accident
WJTV 12

As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen.  Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KNOE TV8

Traffic moving again after crash on Interstate 20 in Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A reported crash on Interstate 20 in Ouachita Parish has stalled/slowed westbound traffic moving through the northern part of Louisiana. (April 6, 2022) According to a report on Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development website, it happened around 2:00 p.m. It’s unclear at this...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Sheriff Sentenced to 10 Years for Receiving Bribes

Former Louisiana Sheriff Sentenced to 10 Years Receiving Bribes. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that former long-time St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Rodney J. Strain (a/k/a Jack Strain), age 56, from Abita Springs, Louisiana, was sentenced today to 120 months imprisonment by United States District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo after previously pleading guilty to Count 15 of the indictment returned in August 2019, charging him with soliciting and receiving bribes, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 666(a)(1)(B) for his role in the privatization and operation of a work-release program that operated in Slidell, Louisiana between 2013 and 2016. As part of the sentence, Judge Milazzo ordered a $10,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. A forfeiture hearing is scheduled for July 13, 2022. Judge Milazzo also ordered Strain to serve his federal sentence concurrently with the sentence he is currently serving based on his conviction in the 22nd Judicial District.
SLIDELL, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Cheapest Crawfish Prices In Southwest Louisiana

Looking for some spicy crawdads around town? We have a list of restaurants and drive-thrus all across SWLA that have the best prices. Crawfish Fun Fact: I found this article that says the oldest fossil records show crawfish burrows in Australia from over 115 yeas ago. Crawfish farming didn't start to catch on until the 1960s and today Louisiana provides 70-90% of the crawfish consumed in the USA.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY.com

Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish this Friday

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) — According to Louisiana State Police Troop D, there will be a sobriety and seat belt checkpoint on Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight in Calcasieu Parish. The location of the checkpoint has not been disclosed. Police will be arresting impaired drivers and checking vehicles for unrestrained drivers and passengers.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Senate considering bill to raise Oklahoma state trooper pay

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) troopers would get a 35% salary increase under a bill being considered by the Oklahoma Senate . An emergency clause in House Bill 4386 would make the salary increase effective July 1. The pay increases would cost the state about $16.6...
POLITICS
WGAL

Pennsylvania state senator wants to lower gas tax

Pennsylvania State Sen. Jake Corman has introduced a bill to cut the state's gas tax by one-third through the end of the year. The proposed bill is called the Consumer Gas Prices Relief Act. The state's gas tax helps pay for infrastructure projects and funds state police. So, Corman is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
