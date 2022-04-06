KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamored to leave before an expected Russian onslaught. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. Haskins’ agent, Cedric Saunders, told ESPN about the quarterback’s death, and the Steelers released a statement extending their condolences. “I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne...
The all-civilian Ax-1 mission crew docked at the International Space Station early Saturday morning, marking the first time private citizens visited the spacecraft. SpaceX’s Dragon Spacecraft, carrying the four-person crew, arrived at ISS just before 8:30 a.m. EST following a nearly 21-hour journey that launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Will Smith is reportedly banned from attending any Academy events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars over a joke the comedian made about the “King Richard” actor’s wife. The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the...
A federal jury failed to convict four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whom they despised for the restrictions she ordered early in the pandemic. The panel in Grand Rapids considered charges against Daniel Harris, 24, Adam Fox, 38, Barry Croft Jr., 46, and Brandon Caserta,...
One of the Proud Boys leaders charged with conspiracy in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty on Friday, agreeing to cooperate with federal prosecutors as they prepare to tackle one of the biggest criminal cases stemming from last year’s breach. Charles Donohoe,...
CNN — Prosecutors told a judge Friday that they still don’t know a motive for two men charged with impersonating federal agents, whether they are connected to any foreign government or whether they received anything from the federal agents they allegedly duped. “This investigation is less than two...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed two bills Friday that target transgender young people and classroom discussion of LGBTQ identities. One of the bills makes it a felony for medical professionals to provide gender-affirming medical care people under 19. Her signature makes Alabama the third state in the country to pass...
Several days before the results of the 2020 presidential election were called, Donald Trump Jr. texted former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about ways to overturn the results, according to documents viewed by CNN. The network reviewed a text message that was sent from former President Trump’s son...
