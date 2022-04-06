April 5 high school baseball/softball roundup: Colgan baseball posts fourth straight shutout

ATHENS, W.Va. – The Concord University Athletic Department recently celebrated two coaching milestones from long-tenured coaches at CU. In November, Concord University women’s basketball head coach Kenny Osborne collected his 300th career win with a victory over Clarion. The 22nd-year head coach is the only active coach in the Mountain East Conference with 300 career victories and just one of three in the Atlantic Region. At the season’s end, he was recognized by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s (WBCA) Victory Club for achieving the milestone. Additionally, Osborne now has 318 career wins with 306 of those coming at Concord. Osborne has five...

ATHENS, WV ・ 18 MINUTES AGO