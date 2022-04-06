ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

April 5 high school baseball/softball roundup: Colgan baseball posts fourth straight shutout

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLGAN 5, POTOMAC 0: Brandon Cassedy improved to 4-0 Tuesday after striking out eight in five innings as the host Sharks (3-0 in Cardinal District, 8-0 overall) recorded their fourth straight shutout. Cassedy has yet to...

UPI News

Seth Beer hits game-winning home run on National Beer Day

April 8 (UPI) -- Seth Beer, a rookie on the Arizona Diamondbacks, hit a game-winning home run to defeat the San Diego Padres on National Beer Day. Beer's homer on Thursday gave the Diamondbacks a 4-2 victory on opening day, causing fans in attendance to chant his name as he ran the bases.
PHOENIX, AZ
Northern Virginia Daily

Prep roundup: Rams knock off Generals in softball

Strasburg pounded out 18 hits in a 19-5 Bull Run District softball road win over Mountain View on Wednesday. The Rams held a 7-4 lead after three innings, and scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings before scoring six runs in the seventh to pull away for good.
STRASBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Unbeaten Battlefield softball enjoys breakout season

For the first time in her high school softball career, Sage Viar took a different tack when it came to voicing her thoughts during a game. Instead of keeping things low-key as she usually does, Viar emitted full-throttle screams during Battlefield’s March 29 softball game at Osbourn Park. The...
BATTLEFIELD, MO
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP SOFTBALL: Moak, Krause power Post Falls to sweep

POST FALLS — McKenna Moak homered in both games, and pitched Post Falls to victory in the opener as the Trojans swept the Lake City Timberwolves 18-7 and 17-2 in Inland Empire League play Tuesday at Post Falls High. Moak hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning...
POST FALLS, ID
Hinton News

CU Mountain Lions celebrate coaching milestones

ATHENS, W.Va. – The Concord University Athletic Department recently celebrated two coaching milestones from long-tenured coaches at CU. In November, Concord University women’s basketball head coach Kenny Osborne collected his 300th career win with a victory over Clarion. The 22nd-year head coach is the only active coach in the Mountain East Conference with 300 career victories and just one of three in the Atlantic Region. At the season’s end, he was recognized by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s (WBCA) Victory Club for achieving the milestone. Additionally, Osborne now has 318 career wins with 306 of those coming at Concord. Osborne has five...
ATHENS, WV

