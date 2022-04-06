April 5 high school baseball/softball roundup: Colgan baseball posts fourth straight shutout
2 days ago
COLGAN 5, POTOMAC 0: Brandon Cassedy improved to 4-0 Tuesday after striking out eight in five innings as the host Sharks (3-0 in Cardinal District, 8-0 overall) recorded their fourth straight shutout. Cassedy has yet to...
Roxana pitcher Calista Stahlhut delivers to the plate against an EA-WR hitter on Tuesday at Leroy Emerick Field in Wood River. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph) The short game that looked imminent with Roxana building a quick 8-0 lead ended up going the distance in Wood River.
CONCORDIA - Playing the middle portion of their season-long six-game homestand, the Cloud County Community College baseball team would have little trouble getting past Concordia University Nebraska JV as seven-home runs would power the T-Birds to an 11-1 win in five innings and 19-6 win in six innings at Lee Doyen Field on Monday.
PATRIOT 4, JOHN CHAMPE 3: The Pioneers rallied to win Thursday’s Cedar Run District home game. Patriot (3-2-1 in district, 4-3-1 overall) trailed 3-1 before Rodney Williams scored followed by back-to-back goals from AJ Schuetz. Schuetz’s final goal was assisted by Joseph Ventura. Anthony Cuzmar scored Patriot’s first...
Hillsborough High School starting pitcher Sarah Davenport is congratulated by her infielders for getting a strikeout during a game against Bordentown on April 5 in Hillsborough. Hillsborough is 1-1 to start the season. STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF. 2 / 3. Hillsborough High School starting pitcher Sarah Davenport fires a strike to the...
April 8 (UPI) -- Seth Beer, a rookie on the Arizona Diamondbacks, hit a game-winning home run to defeat the San Diego Padres on National Beer Day. Beer's homer on Thursday gave the Diamondbacks a 4-2 victory on opening day, causing fans in attendance to chant his name as he ran the bases.
Strasburg pounded out 18 hits in a 19-5 Bull Run District softball road win over Mountain View on Wednesday. The Rams held a 7-4 lead after three innings, and scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings before scoring six runs in the seventh to pull away for good.
For the first time in her high school softball career, Sage Viar took a different tack when it came to voicing her thoughts during a game. Instead of keeping things low-key as she usually does, Viar emitted full-throttle screams during Battlefield’s March 29 softball game at Osbourn Park. The...
To borrow a 1995 film title, call them The Usual Suspects . Springfield, Anthony Wayne, and Perrysburg have been the three teams at the top of the Northern Lakes League softball standings the past five seasons.
High school: Battlefield (2016) Major League organization: New York Yankees (fourth round pick in 2019 MLB Draft) 2022 team: Not assigned to a minor-league affiliate yet as Agnos continues to rehab from having Tommy John surgery in May, 2021. 2021 team: Missed the season after having Tommy John surgery. ALEC...
It's done, and Gabby Casey is smiling. The 5-foot-8 junior guard from Lansdale Catholic is happy because she now has her post high school course set.
On Monday, Casey announced on Instagram that she has committed to play basketball for St. Joseph's University.
POST FALLS — McKenna Moak homered in both games, and pitched Post Falls to victory in the opener as the Trojans swept the Lake City Timberwolves 18-7 and 17-2 in Inland Empire League play Tuesday at Post Falls High. Moak hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning...
ATHENS, W.Va. – The Concord University Athletic Department recently celebrated two coaching milestones from long-tenured coaches at CU.
In November, Concord University women’s basketball head coach Kenny Osborne collected his 300th career win with a victory over Clarion. The 22nd-year head coach is the only active coach in the Mountain East Conference with 300 career victories and just one of three in the Atlantic Region. At the season’s end, he was recognized by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s (WBCA) Victory Club for achieving the milestone.
Additionally, Osborne now has 318 career wins with 306 of those coming at Concord. Osborne has five...
