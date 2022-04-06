ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Ochsner Eat Fit Jr. Chef Challenge | Top 3 Finalists – CJ Calhoun

By Molly Kimball
wgno.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn collaboration with the New Orleans Home & Garden Show, Ochsner Eat Fit hosted the annual Eat Fit Junior Chef Cooking Challenge. Children ages 8-18 submitted recipes that met Eat Fit nutritional guidelines; three finalists were selected to compete in the Caesars Superdome on Saturday March 12th. Each Jr....

wgno.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

The Best Air Fryer Recipes, According to Eater Editors

Over the past few years, the air fryer — a countertop appliance that mimics the fan function of a convection oven, crisping and “frying” foods without much oil — has become a hit in home kitchens. There are now whole cookbooks dedicated to this nifty little gadget, and no shortage of online recipes for inspiration. If you’ve just been gifted or purchased an air fryer of your own, it can be a challenge to know exactly where to start. Here, five Eater editors share their go-to recipes to give you some ideas.
RECIPES
Mashed

The One Food Wolfgang Puck Wouldn't Cook As A Young Chef

Wolfgang Puck has likely never encountered a dish that he couldn't conquer. Having begun his culinary training at the early age of 14, Puck is the only chef to ever receive the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef multiple times. He is the owner of several renowned restaurants like Los Angeles hot spots Spago and CUT, has appeared on countless cooking shows, served as a judge on "Hell's Kitchen" and "Master Chef," and even assumed roles on primetime hits like "Frasier" and "The Simpsons." There is seemingly nothing that this culinary genius with such charismatic personality can't do.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I’m a Private Chef and Swear By This Underrated Tool for the Perfect Golden Brown Sear and Crispy Finish

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Don’t you just hate it when you’re patiently waiting for perfectly charred grill marks or a golden brown sear, only to be left disappointed at your food’s still-pale surface when you think it’s done? I’m a professional cook, and let me tell you, it happens to the best of us. That’s why I was so excited when I found this weighted grill press in a client’s kitchen cabinet. I used it on their sirloin steak, and I got a beautifully even sear — perfectly cooked, too. I already loved Lodge for their trusted line of cast iron pans and cookware, but I was unexpectedly impressed with the brand’s lesser-known grill press. It’s my new must-have for gorgeous grill marks every time.
LIFESTYLE
Eater

Chef Tiffany Derry Is a Two-Time James Beard Award Finalist

As a Top Chef chef alum, Tiffany Derry is used to competition, and today the Dallas chef and her new restaurant Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch both move on to the next stage of the 2022 James Beard Awards. The food foundation announced the list of finalists today via...
DALLAS, TX
Parade

23 Crazy-Good Ground Beef Casserole Recipes for Every Night of the Week

The reason everyone loves a casserole with ground beef is because a) they’re easy to make, b) they’re super cheap—a package of ground beef starts at $4.26 in most parts of the country—and c) they produce lots and lots of leftovers so you can stretch one recipe into several meals for lunch and dinner the next day.
RECIPES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The 13 Best Meats To Cook In An Air Fryer, Ranked

The air fryer made its debut at the 2010 Internationale Funkausstellung exhibition in Berlin. Released by Philips, the innovative kitchen appliance was an instant hit. Indeed, it was so much so that IFA's organizers listed it in the top five inventions presented at the event (via Exnovate). Once you've used one, you can see how there are good reasons why air fryers have taken the culinary world by storm. They not only speed up cooking time but require a fraction of the oil used to deep fry food, making them a healthier alternative to traditional cooking methods (via Medical News Today).
FOOD & DRINKS
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Executive Producer Promises ‘Something That’s Quite Unexpected’ Is in the Works for Steffy

Unless it’s Finn’s miraculous resurrection, he seems likely to have a hard time selling it to upset fans. Bold & Beautiful executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell feels your pain. In fact, if anyone has taken Finn’s death harder than viewers, it’s him. The show has killed off a ton of characters over the years — here’s the long, tear-stained list — but he tells Soap Opera Digest that “it’s very difficult to make that decision. I loved working with Tanner [Novlan], and he and Steffy made an incredible couple…
TV SERIES
thespruceeats.com

15 Quick and Easy Ground Beef Dinner Recipes

Scenario: you pulled some ground beef from the freezer to thaw for dinner tonight because you already know that a pound of it can cook in about 8 minutes and be turned into tons of different dinners. The only problem is that you also need a dinner recipe that is super fast, easy, and that the whole family will love—after all you’ve got a busy night ahead.
RECIPES
Washingtonian.com

Here Are the DC-Area Finalists for the 2022 James Beard Chef and Restaurant Awards

It’s a big day for the restaurant industry: The 2022 James Beard Award chef and restaurant finalists have been announced. The long list of semifinalists came out in February after a two-year hiatus for the James Beard Awards. The pandemic factored in, but a larger focus was on diversity and inclusion—or lack thereof—in the prestigious accolades, and a reimagining of the judging, voting, and nomination structure.
WASHINGTON, DC
Taste Of Home

Air-Fryer Whole Chicken

1 broiler/fryer chicken (3 to 4 pounds) Preheat air fryer to 350°. Brush outside of chicken with olive oil and sprinkle with seasoned salt. Place chicken, breast side down, on tray in air-fryer basket; cook 30 minutes. Flip chicken and cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reads 170°-175°, 35-40 minutes longer. Remove chicken; let stand 15 minutes before carving.
FOOD & DRINKS

