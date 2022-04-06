Ochsner Eat Fit Jr. Chef Challenge | Top 3 Finalists – CJ Calhoun

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Don’t you just hate it when you’re patiently waiting for perfectly charred grill marks or a golden brown sear, only to be left disappointed at your food’s still-pale surface when you think it’s done? I’m a professional cook, and let me tell you, it happens to the best of us. That’s why I was so excited when I found this weighted grill press in a client’s kitchen cabinet. I used it on their sirloin steak, and I got a beautifully even sear — perfectly cooked, too. I already loved Lodge for their trusted line of cast iron pans and cookware, but I was unexpectedly impressed with the brand’s lesser-known grill press. It’s my new must-have for gorgeous grill marks every time.

