Watch City Council Live: Work Session on April 19 at 11:30 a.m.

Live Streaming

Live streaming happens here, but only when City Council is in session.

When Council is in session, a live stream link will appear next to the event date in the blue box below:

*If the link does NOT appear, please scroll further down and watch the meeting live by clicking on the YouTube link.

If no link appears above, then Council is not currently in session. To watch past meetings, visit our Video Services page.

YouTube Streaming as a Backup

If the link fails to appear while a meeting is in session, you can watch the meeting live stream on YouTube.

Please note:

the City does not endorse any videos YouTube may choose to display once the council meeting is over;

the City does not endorse any ads YouTube may choose to display as a layover on the video feed;

the YouTube version does not provide a copy of the agenda alongside the video feed. You can find a copy of the agenda and minutes to past council sessions in BoardDocs.

Past Meetings

To watch past meetings, visit our Video Services page.

RTN Channel is Always Streaming!

Our RTN Channel is always streaming something. If it's not a live stream of a meeting currently in session, it's a recent, pre-recorded meeting. Hit the play button below and see what's playing.