Capitol Hill fox captured after lawmaker gets bitten

By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Hill has a fox problem. And that’s not the lead-in to a joke. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., learned firsthand Monday evening while walking to the Capitol for votes. Now he’s undergoing a series of four rabies shots out of an abundance of...

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

