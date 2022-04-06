ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deshaun Watson must discuss any sexual relations with massage therapists, judge rules

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6pl7_0f0wCQxJ00
Deshaun Watson speaks to the press after his trade to the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson must say whether he had sex with 18 massage therapists who supported him last year following criminal complaints and lawsuits from other women, a judge in Texas ruled on Tuesday.

USA Today reported that Watson has 30 days to comply. He previously would not address his past with the therapists. Watson also has to provide other information about his massage history since 2019, including any language in his contract with the Texans about massages.

One of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, Watson was traded last month from Houston to Cleveland.

He has been accused by 22 women of sexual misconduct during therapy sessions, many of which he arranged by contacting the therapists on social media in 2020 and 2021.

To this point, two grand juries have declined to indict Watson on 10 criminal complaints filed to Houston police. He still faces the civil suits and has been giving depositions on those for several weeks.

As part of those lawsuits, the women’s attorneys want Watson to answer written “requests for admission” about whether he had sex with the 18 therapists who backed him after the first lawsuits against him were filed in March 2021.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys say the answers would demonstrate a pattern and motives for setting up the massages.

At Tuesday’s hearing in Harris county, Judge Rabeea Sultan Collier ruled in the plaintiff’s favor, USA Today said. Watson’s attorney asked for the reasoning, but Collier didn’t explain.

“The objection is overruled,” the judge said in response. “Thank you.”

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, did not play last season after asking the Texans to trade him. When the first grand jury chose not to indict Watson, it sparked interest from the Browns and several NFL teams.

Watson initially turned down the Browns before changing his mind, waiving his no-trade clause and signing a record five-year, $230m fully guaranteed contract with Cleveland.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said they initially struggled with the decision to pursue Watson, knowing it would not be popular with many fans. However, they said they became more comfortable with signing him after meeting with Watson and learning more about him.

When introduced by Cleveland late last month, Watson told the media: “I’ve never assaulted or disrespected or harassed any woman in my life. I’ve never done these things people are alleging.” It was the first time he had answered direct questions about the allegations.

Watson still could face discipline by the NFL.

Last week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said there was no timetable on the league’s investigation into Watson’s off-field behavior. An independent arbitrator will determine whether Watson violated the league’s personal-conduct policy before Goodell issues any penalty.

Comments / 12

Paul Cherry
3d ago

FIRST. the Browns are money laundering no team has spent money like them and gotten zero back . check to see if the Browns have a connection to the cartels

Reply(2)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Complex

Deshaun Watson Responds to ‘Why Should You Be Believed Instead of More Than 20 Women’ Question at Browns Presser

Following his trade to the Cleveland Browns under a five-year deal, Deshaun Watson has once again denied the sexual misconduct allegations he’s facing. Over 20 women have filed civil suits against Watson for alleged sexual misconduct during massages, but earlier this month a grand jury determined that there wasn’t enough evidence to charge the 26-year-old quarterback. He could still face additional charges in other states, however. During a press conference on Friday, he was asked about the allegations again and insisted he’s never assaulted any women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Haslam
Person
Roger Goodell
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Therapists#Cleveland Browns#Usa Today#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
The Guardian

The Guardian

232K+
Followers
63K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy