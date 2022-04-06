ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

Local teen collects items to comfort kids with cancer in honor of friend

By Clancy Burke, WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - A Lawrenceburg High School freshman wants to comfort children with cancer after her friend, Brady Gabbard, passed away last summer. “He was a really outgoing kid,” Kensington Harrison said. “He had a good personality, and even when he found out he had cancer, he was still Brady....

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 975

Bismarck Pilot Honors Woman Lost To Cancer

You might have seen this touching post circulating on Facebook. Jeffrey Metzger, the lead pilot for Sanford AirMed, shares the story of Kate Ternes…. It was a chance encounter. Metzger was looking for a new mattress; he stumbled across a local listing on Facebook. This is where he met Cindy and Glen Ternes, parents of recently deceased Kate Ternes.
BISMARCK, ND
CBS Pittsburgh

Local Child Advocate Honored For Her Service To Kids And Families

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Honors were given on Monday night for a local child advocate for her service to kids and families. Judith Horgan received the inaugural Award for Exemplary Service on behalf of Children and Families in the Court System. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Horgan founded Child Watch of Pittsburgh in 1992, which shined a light on troubles kids had in the child welfare system. She also introduced video-conferencing to improve efficiency in court case hearings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceburg, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Indiana Health
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
marthastewart.com

Seven Kid-Friendly Items to Hide in Easter Eggs Besides Candy

Easter is an enjoyable time for many reasons—it celebrates the arrival of spring, it gives us an opportunity to enjoy good company and delicious food, and it's serves as the perfect excuse to eat plenty of chocolate (what more could you want out of a holiday?). But perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of Easter is the egg hunt. For kids, few things compare to the unbridled joy of searching for the oval-shaped goodies and seeing what's inside. For parents, it's an opportunity to watch your children partake in a timeless tradition. While most people opt to fill their Easter eggs with candy, there's plenty of other options you can turn to that are equally as fun. "Having diversity in your egg fillings keeps it exciting for those filling, finding and opening them," says Jove Meyer, owner and creative director of Jove Meyer Events." Meyer encourages you to think creatively when deciding what to add to your eggs. To provide some inspiration, we turned to several event planners who shared their thoughts on what you should consider packing your Easter eggs with this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Local teens collect, pack medical kits to send to Ukrainian soldiers

The Detroit chapter of Plast Ukrainian Scouts is putting together medical kits to help both civilians and soldiers in the Ukrainian army. The effort is being lead by high schoolers from across the region. Even at a young age, Plast Scouts like Sonia Juzych and Kirilo Pereklita are determined to...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Stuffed Animals#Charity#Wkrc#Lawrenceburg High School
WTAJ

Drive collecting baby items for Ukraine victims

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)—One Huntingdon County woman started a drive with hopes to help those affected in Ukraine. Drive Organizer Ashley Medina was inspired to begin her collection drive called the Huntingdon County Ukrainian Aid Drive after seeing all the bombings and chaos. Her drive is partnered with the...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTNH

Guilford student collecting items for people, pets in Ukraine

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 7th-grade student from Guilford is stepping up to help both people and pets in Ukraine. Gianna DiMicco is on the Adams Middle School student council and has helped collect not only clothes, shoes, and blankets, but a bunch of pet food to send to Ukraine. “We wanted to do something […]
GUILFORD, CT
The Daily News Online

Hundreds of items collected for Crossroads at Byron-Bergen Elementary

BERGEN — When the school calendar reaches the 100th day of school, to most that means just 80 days to go until summer vacation. For the past 16 years that has not been the case at Byron-Bergen Elementary School. Kindergarten teacher Ayn Gardner introduced the idea of an annual...
BERGEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WTRF- 7News

Keep kids away from these poisonous household items

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF)- It is National Poison Prevention Week and it’s important to make sure kids stay away from some common household items. According to The West Virginia Poison Center, the most common poisons to keep away from children is medication, whether it’s over the counter medication or especially prescription medication. Acetaminophen or Tylenol, is […]
KIDS
WKRC

Park built in honor of Lauren Hill nearly complete

GREENDALE, Ind. (WKRC) - Work is almost complete on a park dedicated to the memory of a young woman who died of a rare form of cancer. A grand opening is planned at Friends of Lauren Hill Memorial Park in Greendale. Before her death in 2015, Hill made it her...
GREENDALE, IN
WKRC

Teen mom and infant son are missing in Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding a teen mom and her baby. Investigators say Keyla Garcia, 16, left with her 9-month-old son Jackson Lopez on March 29. They had been living in a foster home. Anyone with information is asked to call...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Local mom shares rental scam scare after online listing turns out to be fake

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Jackie Northern and her 15-month-old baby girl are living in a family member's home after moving out of their apartment at the end of March. "I already had everything loaded up and told my previous landlord we were moving out. I'm paying daily on this U-Haul right now. I've probably called 80 places. Every part of Cincinnati. And there is barely anyone that has anything available," said Northern.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Vigil held for two women who were murdered in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - The Newport community came together to hold a candlelight vigil for two women murdered in a Newport home in March. The vigil for Diana Eddy and Sheila Ruf was held outside the Ann Street apartment where the two women were found. Police say Eric Lightfoot beat...
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

NKY fire department comes to the rescue of a family of ducklings

ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - Two firefighters made a big reunion possible Wednesday. It was an unlikely one: Some baby ducklings got separated from their mother. It's not a typical call Erlanger Fire Lt. James Blom said Engine 53 is used to running. “Well, we weren’t going lights and sirens. So,...
ERLANGER, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy