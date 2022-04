Ohio State forward Justice Sueing has officially announced his return to the Buckeyes for one more season. Wednesday, CBS Sports reported that Sueing was planning to return to college for his final year, and The Dispatch reported that he was likely to use that year at Ohio State. Now, Sueing has made it known that he will spend the 2022-23 season with the Buckeyes.

