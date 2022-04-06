Wesley House Tablescapes fundraiser

This five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home in the sought-after Ormond Beach community of Tomoka Oaks has room for lots of family and friends. It features golf-course views, tile throughout the main-living area for easy maintenance and tons of living space, including a spacious living room and an updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, lots of cabinets and counter space and a large center island. The second floor holds three guest bedrooms and a full bathroom, plus the large primary suite with a private bath. The lower level includes an extra living area with a wood-burning fireplace, an additional bedroom, a full bath and a laundry room. Outside, a screened-in patio overlooks the golf course and the above-ground pool.

