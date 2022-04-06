ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Wesley House Tablescapes fundraiser

WATE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wesley House Community Center is holding a fun and...

www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Shasta Herald

Mount Shasta man growing mullet again to fundraise for tiny house village in Chico

Mount Shasta's "mullet man" is back to do the ‘do again to raise money to help homeless people in need of mental health services. Asaf Vaknin, 33, is growing his mullet in March — $100 in donations per day — to cover costs for himself and other volunteers while they build the Chico Housing Action Team's tiny village.
CHICO, CA
wdhn.com

House of Ruth searching for sponsors ahead of annual fundraiser

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The House of Ruth is gearing up for its 7th annual fundraiser — Walk A Mile In Her Shoes. During this event, men will be dressed in their best costumes and red high heels to walk a mile to spread awareness on the important topics that House of Ruth works to prevent.
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
KCRG.com

Shelter House hosts annual Book Sale Fundraiser

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Book lovers came out to Coralville to support the Shelter House for the second day of their annual book sale Sunday. This was the first year the fundraiser has been back in person since 2019. Funds go towards helping Shelter House in Iowa City provide their...
CORALVILLE, IA
WATE

Dollywood crowns its number one attraction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood fans have voted and named the number one Dollywood attraction!. For the last 12 days, Dollywood has hosted a March Madness style bracket challenge where fans would vote for the number one Dollywood attraction. The park posted multiple polls and fans chose their favorite.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New art gallery open in Knoxville features local, regional, national artists

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new art gallery made its grand debut during Knoxville’s First Friday festivities. Pivot Point Fine Art Gallery is in the historic Emory Place neighborhood. Don Stoner and Faith Ferguson have filled the inside of the 130-year-old building with artwork from local, regional, and national artists.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Charity#Wate Good Morning
WATE

Farmer thanks those fighting Sevier County wildfires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One farmer said thank you to those fighting the wildfires in Sevier County in a big way. The Tennessee National Guard shared a photo showing a thank you message a farmer cut into his field. The guard saw the message while airlifting water from a local lake near Seymour to fight the fires.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Smoky Mountain Jeep Club rides in style to WATE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – April 4 is National Jeep Day, and to celebrate this national holiday, the Living East Tennessee team was joined by some special guests outside of the WATE 6 On Your Side studios. Members of the Smoky Mountain Jeep Club brought an assortment of different Jeeps...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Spacious and inviting family home is in Tomoka Oaks

This five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home in the sought-after Ormond Beach community of Tomoka Oaks has room for lots of family and friends. It features golf-course views, tile throughout the main-living area for easy maintenance and tons of living space, including a spacious living room and an updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, lots of cabinets and counter space and a large center island. The second floor holds three guest bedrooms and a full bathroom, plus the large primary suite with a private bath. The lower level includes an extra living area with a wood-burning fireplace, an additional bedroom, a full bath and a laundry room. Outside, a screened-in patio overlooks the golf course and the above-ground pool.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WATE

Kicking up the donut game at Dough Joe locations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Since 2018, Ryan and Mellisa Wells have spreading joy throughout the Knoxville area with their coffee and donut shops. The married couple own Beaver’s Dough Joe in Karns, Panthers Dough Joe in Powell, and Admirals Dough Joe in Farragut. Each shop is named after the school mascot in the area. A crew comes in and makes the donuts overnight, ensuring patrons that they will never receive a day old donut. Their coffee is brewed at their Panthers location and is locally-sourced.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Enjoy Spring Tea at The Tennessean Hotel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessean Hotel celebrates the return of spring with their Spring Tea service, full of delightful treats that embody the flavors of springtime. With rare teas that are matched perfectly with delicious treats, Spring Tea at The Tennessean Hotel is a luxurious experience that allows...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

UTK's last production at the Carousel Theatre

Dungeons and Dragons comes to life on UT’s campus in a dramatic comedy. Knox County Schools Superintendent Rysewyk gets start …. Lady Vol Rae Burrell invited to New York City for …. Video from firefighter helmet camera shows intensity …. Lawsuit targets rail company after deadly floods. Stress levels...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tennessee State Veterans Home is building their team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee State Veterans’ Home is an organization that proudly serves those who served and they are looking to build a team to support this goal. To support the veteran community in East Tennessee the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home is seeking individuals who are interested in joining their team. With this organization you would be joining a team and supporting a community in dire need of assistance. With a wide range of opportunities available, there is a good fit for anyone who wants to join a dedicated company.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Family loses home to Wears Valley Wildfire

A family whose house burned in the fires speaks with WATE 6 Reporter Veronica Ogbe about the loss. Freshman linebacker turning heads at Vols spring …. Hancock County man returning to Ukraine for second …. 4-year-old struck by stray bullet continuing to recover. Knoxville mother & daughter avoid eviction. Fight...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

The best bird ladder

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Birds are intelligent animals that spend their time in the wild navigating complex environments as they socialize and forage for food. Providing your pet bird with the mental stimulation and activity it requires ensures your companion will remain physically and emotionally healthy.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy